Fantasy Football Week 13: Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and ProjectionsNovember 29, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 13: Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections
It's always tough to lose one of the stars of your fantasy football team's roster at any point in the season. But it's even more frustrating when it happens so close to the end of the season.
In most leagues, there are only two regular-season weeks remaining. And after some key players were injured during Week 12 action, some managers may be scrambling to find replacements for the most important matchups of the year.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller were among those to get hurt in Week 12. It's unclear if any will miss time, but some fantasy managers could be in a bind if they do.
Here are some early rankings for Week 13, along with several top waiver-wire targets for the week.
Quarterbacks
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at ATL
2. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at PIT
3. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN
4. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. JAX
5. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at CHI
6. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at NYJ
7. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at NO
8. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen vs. NE
9. Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz at HOU
10. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at CIN
Waiver-Wire Target: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. NYG
Tua Tagovailoa has completed more than 80 percent of his passes in each of the Dolphins' past two games (both wins). While that hasn't led to huge fantasy numbers, it's an encouraging sign that he's getting more comfortable leading Miami's offense now that he's healthy.
Miami shouldn't have trouble putting up some big offensive numbers in Week 13 against the Giants, which should result in a solid performance from the 23-year-old. That will make him one of the top streaming options at QB for the week.
Tagovailoa has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of the past two weeks after having none over his previous two games. He should keep that streak going at home against New York.
Projection: 264 yards and two touchdowns.
Running Backs
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at HOU
2. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. LAC
3. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at CIN
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette at ATL
5. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. BAL
6. San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell at SEA
7. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson at LV
8. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. DAL
9. Miami Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin vs. NYG
10. Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
Waiver-Wire Target: Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison at DET
Dalvin Cook was carted off the field during the Vikings' loss to the 49ers on Sunday, and it's possible his shoulder injury will cause him to miss time. Whenever Cook is out, Alexander Mattison becomes a must-start fantasy RB, and that will be the case again in Week 13.
Some fantasy managers who have Cook may have kept Mattison on their rosters after the former's injury concerns earlier in the season. But if Mattison is on the waiver wire, he is the top running back to go after.
With Cook out, the 23-year-old rushed for more than 100 yards in both Weeks 3 and 5. Don't be surprised if he eclipses that mark again if he gets another spot start in Week 13, as Minnesota's offense has a great matchup against Detroit.
Projection: 120 yards and a touchdown.
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. JAX
2. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel at SEA
3. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. DEN
4. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb at NO
5. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at DET
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at ATL
7. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. NE
8. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown at PIT
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at ATL
10. Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. at HOU
Waiver-Wire Target: New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne at BUF
Kendrick Bourne is becoming a reliable fantasy option, as he's clearly a top target for quarterback Mac Jones in the Patriots' offense. He has had at least four catches in five of New England's past six games, so it's safe to assume he'll continue to be targeted.
On Sunday, the 26-year-old had his first multi-touchdown game of the season, with a pair of receiving scores in the Pats' win over the Titans.
Bourne now has three touchdowns over the past three weeks and is becoming more of a threat to get into the end zone on a consistent basis with New England on a hot streak.
Although the Eastern Washington product will have a tough Week 13 matchup against the Bills, he could be worthy of flex consideration down the stretch. So it may be smart to add him now, even if he is a risky start for the upcoming week.
Projection: 44 yards and a touchdown.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. DEN
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at PIT
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski at ATL
4. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at SEA
5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki vs. NYG
6. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. TB
7. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at NYJ
8. Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz at NO
9. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. MIN
10. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
Waiver-Wire Target: Las Vegas Raiders TE Foster Moreau vs. WAS
During the Raiders' Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys, they lost one of their top offensive weapons as Darren Waller exited with a knee injury. Now, it's possible he'll miss some time, so there will be additional targets to go around in the Las Vegas offense.
Foster Moreau would start at tight end if Waller is out, instantly making him a top streaming option at the position. When Waller missed the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Eagles, the 24-year-old had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Washington can have trouble stopping opposing passing attacks, making Moreau an intriguing option for Week 13, should Waller not be able to suit up.
Projection: 46 yards and a touchdown.