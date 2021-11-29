Fantasy Football Week 13: Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

0 of 4

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It's always tough to lose one of the stars of your fantasy football team's roster at any point in the season. But it's even more frustrating when it happens so close to the end of the season.

In most leagues, there are only two regular-season weeks remaining. And after some key players were injured during Week 12 action, some managers may be scrambling to find replacements for the most important matchups of the year.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller were among those to get hurt in Week 12. It's unclear if any will miss time, but some fantasy managers could be in a bind if they do.

Here are some early rankings for Week 13, along with several top waiver-wire targets for the week.