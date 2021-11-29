3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 12 Loss

1 of 3

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Browns scored only seven points in a Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots and just 13 in a victory over the winless Detroit Lions in Week 11. And their Week 12 performance in Baltimore wasn't any better, as there continue to be major issues slowing the Cleveland offense.

Mayfield has been struggling, and he completed only 18 of his 37 pass attempts on Sunday night. The running game didn't do much to help him, as the Browns had only 40 rushing yards on 17 attempts, an average of 2.4 yards per carry. Kareem Hunt had seven carries for 20 yards in his return from a calf injury, while Nick Chubb had eight carries for 16 yards.

Cleveland went 4-for-13 on third downs and 0-for-1 on fourth downs, with that lone attempt coming on its final drive. The Browns trailed by six points and had the ball at their own 25-yard line with 1:10 to go. Then, Mayfield threw three straight incompletions before his seven-yard pass to Njoku wasn't enough to pick up a first down, giving the ball back to the Ravens to kneel out the rest of the clock.

When Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked after the game whether the team would consider a QB change, he said: "No, we're not doing that."

That means Mayfield and the rest of the Browns offense will need to use their Week 13 bye to correct their issues and find ways to perform better over their final five games of the regular season.