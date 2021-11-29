3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoff mix. With a 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they moved to 6-5 and into the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

San Francisco welcomed back Elijah Mitchell and proceeded to dominate the Vikings on the ground. The rookie running back got a big assist from wide receiver Deebo Samuel (66 rushing yards, two touchdowns), and the 49ers rushed for more than 200 yards as a team.

The 49ers have now won three straight and four of their last five. They've also reestablished their identity as a team that can play physical, opportunistic defense and pound opponents with the run. This, of course, is the same formula that helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

If San Francisco gets into the postseason, it will be a tough out for any opponent. The good news for the 49ers is that they now control their playoff destiny.

Here's what we learned during San Francisco's big Week 12 win.