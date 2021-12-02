NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes Drop from No. 1; Maple Leafs and Panthers Rise

0 of 6

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The southernmost juggernaut is back in business.

After grappling back and forth with the Carolina Hurricanes for the past few weeks, the Florida Panthers have once again reached the pinnacle, capturing the No. 1 spot atop B/R's weekly NHL power rankings.

The Panthers were placed first on three of the five ballots and no lower than second on the other two, providing a broad-enough base to outpace the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

It was their third first-place finish in six weeks in 2021-22.

The Canadian candidates were voted first on one ballot each, enabling them to take second and third place, respectively, while the Hurricanes and Washington Capitals filled out the top five.

It's the same quintet as last week, though the Panthers jumped one spot and the Maple Leafs gained two, while the Hurricanes dropped three and the Capitals lost one.

The Oilers placed third for the fifth time in six weeks.

Read on to see how the remaining spots were filled

Editor's note: Votes were recorded before Wednesday night's games.