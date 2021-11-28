NFL Scores Week 12: AFC, NFC Results, Playoff Standings and Top Fantasy Stars

2 of 5

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The fact that the Bill defeated the Saints in New Orleans wasn't a total shocker. The fact that the crowed was heavily pro-Buffalo by the fourth quarter was a bit more surprising.

Bills Mafia showed up and showed out during the lone lopsided game on Thanksgiving. Quarterback Josh Allen rewarded them with one heck of a performance.

Yes, Allen tossed a pair of interceptions, but those were close to the only mistakes he made on the evening. Allen finished 22-of-28 for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and a team-high 5.4 yards per carry.

Now, fans have every right to be concerned about Allen's turnovers. He's thrown picks in four straight games and multiple interceptions in four of the last six. That's a big problem for a Buffalo team that is on a 3-3 run.

Allen had a tremendous night overall, but he's now heading into a brutal matchup with the Patriots. Fantasy managers will want to consider alternatives for Week 13. New England has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.