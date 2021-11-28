NFL Scores Week 12: AFC, NFC Results, Playoff Standings and Top Fantasy StarsNovember 28, 2021
NFL Scores Week 12: AFC, NFC Results, Playoff Standings and Top Fantasy Stars
Week 12 is underway. While many fans may still be in a post-Thanksgiving tryptophan haze, the Sunday NFL action has been anything but sluggish.
The week started with three Thursday games, in which the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills all won on the road. The Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins all rolled in the early afternoon with blowout wins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meanwhile, narrowly outlasted the Indianapolis Colts.
Below you'll find full results, the updated AFC and NFC standings and some of the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.
Week 12 Results, Top Fantasy Performers
Chicago Bears 16, Detroit Lions 14
Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears: 317 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 11 rushing yards (16.78 fantasy points)
Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 123 yards, 2 rushing yards (17.5 fantasy points)
Las Vegas Raiders 36, Dallas Cowboys 33 (OT)
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: 375 yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards (25.3 fantasy points)
Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders: 8 receptions, 134 yards (21.6 fantasy points)
Buffalo Bills 31, New Orleans Saints 6
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: 260 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 43 rushing yards (28.7 fantasy points)
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills: 7 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD (20.4 fantasy points)
Atlanta Falcons 21 Jacksonville Jaguars 14
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons: 108 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 27 receiving yards, 2 TDs (27.5 fantasy points)
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 228 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 39 rushing yards (18.02 fantasy points)
Miami Dolphins 33, Carolina Panthers 10
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: 9 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD (28.7 fantasy points)
Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins: 49 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 3 receiving yards, 2 TDs (19.2 fantasy points)
Cincinnati Bengals 41, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 165 rushing yards, 4 receptions, -2 receiving yards, 2 TDs (32.3 fantasy points)
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: 6 receptions, 114 yards, 1 TD (23.4 fantasy points)
New York Giants 13, Philadelphia Eagles 7
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants: 202 passing yards, 1 TD, 30 rushing yards (15.08 fantasy points)
Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: 64 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble (13.2 fantasy points)
New York Jets 21, Houston Texans 14
Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets: 145 passing yards, 1 INT, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (11.1 fantasy points)
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans: 3 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD (13.5 fantasy points)
New England Patriots 36, Tennessee Titans 13
Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots: 310 passing yards, 3 TDs, 11 rushing yards (21.5 fantasy points)
Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots: 5 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TDs (23.1 fantasy points)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Indianapolis Colts 31
Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 100 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 4 TDs (44.1 fantasy points)
Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts: 306 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 21 rushing yards, 1 fumble (22.34 fantasy points)
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
The fact that the Bill defeated the Saints in New Orleans wasn't a total shocker. The fact that the crowed was heavily pro-Buffalo by the fourth quarter was a bit more surprising.
Bills Mafia showed up and showed out during the lone lopsided game on Thanksgiving. Quarterback Josh Allen rewarded them with one heck of a performance.
Yes, Allen tossed a pair of interceptions, but those were close to the only mistakes he made on the evening. Allen finished 22-of-28 for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and a team-high 5.4 yards per carry.
Now, fans have every right to be concerned about Allen's turnovers. He's thrown picks in four straight games and multiple interceptions in four of the last six. That's a big problem for a Buffalo team that is on a 3-3 run.
Allen had a tremendous night overall, but he's now heading into a brutal matchup with the Patriots. Fantasy managers will want to consider alternatives for Week 13. New England has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Early in the season, the deep-ball connection between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase was the headline story for the Bengals. Lately, though, it's been the hard running of starting tailback Joe Mixon.
Mixon (123 yards, 2 TDs) played a huge role in last week's win in Las Vegas. He played an equally big role in Sunday's rout of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Against the Steelers, Mixon rushed for 165 yards, caught four passes and found the end zone. twice.
According to the NFL Communications Department, Mixon is the first player since Steven Jackson in 2006 to score multiple touchdowns in four straight games in the same season.
Mixon has long been a must-start in fantasy, but with the Bengals now leaning on him heavily, he's arguably one of the most reliable options at the position.
Managers should be eager to have Mixon in the starting lineup next week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Only the New York Jets and Detroit Lions have allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs than Los Angeles.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will receive plenty of recognition for helping to bring Tampa back from down 10. However, running back Leonard Fournette was the real star against Indianapolis and almost single-handedly put the game away.
After the Colts tied the game with less than four minutes remaining, the Buccaneers fired back. Fournette carried three times on Tampa's final drive, capping it with a 28-yard touchdown run. Fournette took the scoring handoff with less than 30 seconds remaining.
A 72-yard return by Isaiah Rodgers on the ensuing kickoff nearly spoiled things, but Carson Wentz was picked off to end the game.
Fournette finished with 100 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, seven receptions and four total touchdowns. It marked the third straight game in which Fournette caught six or more passes from Brady.
Because of his PPR upside, Fournette must be considered a must-start next week against the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
AFC, NFC Standings
AFC
Baltimore Ravens 7-3
New England Patriots 8-4
Tennessee Titans 8-4
Kansas City Chiefs 7-4
Buffalo Bills 7-4
Cincinnati Bengals 7-4
Los Angeles Chargers 6-4
Las Vegas Raiders 6-5
Las Vegas Raiders 6-5
Denver Broncos 5-5
Pittsburgh Steelers 5-5-1
Indianapolis Colts 6-6
Miami Dolphins 5-7
New York Jets 3-8
Houston Texans 2-9
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-9
NFC
Arizona Cardinals 9-2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-3
Green Bay Packers 8-3
Dallas Cowboys 7-4
Los Angeles Rams 7-3
Minnesota Vikings 5-5
San Francisco 49ers 5-5
New Orleans Saints 5-6
Atlanta Falcons 5-6
Washington Football Team 4-6
Carolina Panthers 5-7
Philadelphia Eagles 5-7
Chicago Bears 4-7
New York Giants 4-7
Seattle Seahawks 3-7
Detroit Lions 0-10-1
