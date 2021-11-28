Week 12 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Rusty Jones/Associated Press

The top NFL running backs face a handful of intriguing matchups in Week 12.

Christian McCaffrey appears to be back in automatic-start territory. McCaffrey's increased totals alongside Cam Newton and his matchup with the Miami Dolphins should make him one of the most popular daily fantasy football selections Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor lies on the opposite end of the matchup spectrum. The Indianapolis Colt running back has been on fire over the past month, but he is set to face a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers unit.

Dalvin Cook, Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler will all play in matchups that affect the playoff picture. If you combine one of them with McCaffrey, there could be a high DFS score in your future.

If you pay up for the top-salaried running backs, you need to find value at wide receiver and tight end in a few lopsided matchups.