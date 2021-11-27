Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured StarsNovember 27, 2021
By Week 12 of the NFL season, many fantasy football managers' rosters have been depleted by injuries. Whether or not they have still been successful has likely depended on how well they have replenished their rosters via the waiver wire.
Strong players are banged up, and some of whom may enter Sunday with a designation of questionable or perhaps even doubtful. If any of these players are on your fantasy team, then you're likely looking for the best available backup options who may still be on the waiver wire.
Although there were three games played on Thanksgiving, the majority of the Week 12 slate has yet to be played. Here are the flex rankings for the remaining matchups, along with several players who should be late waiver-wire targets.
Top-40 Flex Rankings
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at MIA
2. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. TB
3. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at GB
4. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at SF
5. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at DEN
6. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. LAR
7. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at CIN
8. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. MIN
9. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at BAL
10. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. PIT
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at IND
12. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at SF
13. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
14. Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon vs. LAR
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at IND
16. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. ATL
17. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at WAS
18. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at DEN
19. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. SEA
20. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson at CIN
21. Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson at GB
22. Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. TB
23. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette at IND
25. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore at MIA
26. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett at WAS
27. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen at SF
28. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson vs. SEA
29. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. MIN
30. New York Jets WR Elijah Moore at HOU
31. Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson at JAC
32. Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith at NYG
33. San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell vs. MIN
34. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. CLE
35. Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks vs. NYJ
36. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at JAC
37. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle vs. CAR
38. New England Patriots RB Damien Harris vs. TEN
39. Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy vs. LAC
40. Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams at DEN
Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets
The New York Jets are likely going to have no trouble running the ball Sunday. They are going on the road to face the Houston Texans, who are allowing the third most rushing yards in the NFL (133.5). There's one big question, though: Who will be getting the majority of the work out of New York's backfield?
Michael Carter was turning into a strong fantasy running back amid his rookie season, but he's out with a sprained ankle. That means the Jets will likely be utilizing the duo of Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman in the running game during Carter's absence.
Although Coleman has gotten more carries than Johnson of late, the latter is the more intriguing fantasy option, especially because he's frequently involved in the passing game. Johnson has notched at least five catches in three of New York's past five games, scoring a pair of receiving TDs during that stretch.
So if you had been relying on Carter and badly need a fill-in running back, take a chance on Johnson, especially in points-per-reception leagues.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers
There's always a chance that Marquez Valdes-Scantling is going to break off a big play for the Green Bay Packers. He can be a risky fantasy play, but if he hauls in a long pass from Aaron Rodgers, he can turn in a strong performance even if he doesn't get targeted a ton.
Rodgers was frequently looking for Valdes-Scantling in Week 11, when Allen Lazard was out because of a shoulder injury. Valdes-Scantling was targeted 10 times against the Minnesota Vikings, and he had four catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, which was a 75-yard score that tied the game late in the fourth quarter.
Lazard is still dealing with his shoulder ailment and is questionable for Green Bay's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, so Valdes-Scantling could again be the Packers' No. 2 receiver. And with Davante Adams likely to be covered by cornerback Jalen Ramsey, that could open up more opportunities for Valdes-Scantling.
If Lazard is out, Valdes-Scantling is a solid flex option. He may still be worth starting even if Lazard plays, but that would take away some of his targets. That's why it will be important to monitor whether Lazard will be in action Sunday.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans
On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans offense will be without star running back Derrick Henry and the unit's top two wide receivers, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Henry (foot) and Jones (hamstring) have been out for a while, but now Brown will also be sidelined by a chest injury.
Tennessee doesn't have a great Week 12 matchup, as it will be going on the road to face a strong New England Patriots defense. But somebody is going to have to catch passes from Ryan Tannehill, which could be Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
The sophomore hasn't been much of a factor in the Titans offense this season, but he was much more involved in Week 11, when he had seven catches for 107 yards in a loss to the Houston Texans. He should be heavily targeted again Sunday with Brown also out.
Westbrook-Ikhine may not be a proven receiver, but he should have at least a decent showing. If he can score his third touchdown of the season, then he could deliver a strong fantasy performance.