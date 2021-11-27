Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

1 of 4

Rusty Jones/Associated Press

Anyone with the foresight to pounce on Cam Newton when the Panthers brought him back is already counting their riches.

In Week 11, his second game of the season and first start since January, he scored the eighth-most fantasy points overall and tied for fourth-most among quarterbacks, per FantasyPros. Granted, he had a favorable matchup then with Washington, but he gets another good matchup in Miami, which has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.

Newton's floor is elevated by his involvement in the rushing game (particularly near the goal line), and his passing potential can increase his production. When he hits on both fronts, he's a fantasy force like few others.