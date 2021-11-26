Daily Fantasy Football Week 12: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The pool of players to choose from for Sunday's NFL daily fantasy football contests is the smallest it will be all season.

Eight teams are off the board already because of the three Thanksgiving Day games and the bye weeks for the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Some of the regular top DFS options, such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, will not be at your disposal for Sunday's slate, so you may have to get a little creative.

The Sunday afternoon schedule includes two potentially ugly clashes between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New York Jets and Houston Texans. If you take those games out of the equation, you have only half of the NFL teams to choose from then.

The decision-making process for your roster could be difficult, but there is still plenty of value out on the board.