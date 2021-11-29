NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 13 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

0 of 5

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

This year, the NFL landscape is wide open. Going into Week 12, 20 teams had a record of .500 or better, but we'll begin to see separation in the standings post-Thanksgiving as legitimate contenders emerge and pretenders fade away.

With parity across the league, teams can easily slip down or move up a couple of spots after one week, which creates captivating division and wild-card races.

Even a few Super Bowl favorites have gone through rough periods in the first three months of the season. Have those squads bounced back before a crucial stretch through January, or should we ring the alarm bells?

Let's go through the full standings and Super Bowl odds for each team after Sunday's Week 12 contests. We'll also break down a few of the top teams that could contend for the title on February 13 at SoFi Stadium.