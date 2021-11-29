NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 13 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 13 Standings, Wild-Card Info and Super Bowl OddsNovember 29, 2021
This year, the NFL landscape is wide open. Going into Week 12, 20 teams had a record of .500 or better, but we'll begin to see separation in the standings post-Thanksgiving as legitimate contenders emerge and pretenders fade away.
With parity across the league, teams can easily slip down or move up a couple of spots after one week, which creates captivating division and wild-card races.
Even a few Super Bowl favorites have gone through rough periods in the first three months of the season. Have those squads bounced back before a crucial stretch through January, or should we ring the alarm bells?
Let's go through the full standings and Super Bowl odds for each team after Sunday's Week 12 contests. We'll also break down a few of the top teams that could contend for the title on February 13 at SoFi Stadium.
NFL Week 13 Standings
AFC
Division Leaders
1. AFC North: Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
2. AFC East: New England Patriots (8-4)
3. AFC South: Tennessee Titans (8-4)
4. AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
Wild-Card Race
5. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
6. Buffalo Bills (7-4)
7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
9. Denver Broncos (6-5)
10. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)
12. Cleveland Browns (6-6)
13. Miami Dolphins (5-7)
14. New York Jets (3-8)
15. Houston Texans (2-9)
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
NFC
Division Leaders
1. NFC West: Arizona Cardinals (9-2)
2. NFC North: Green Bay Packers (9-3)
3. NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)
4. NFC East: Dallas Cowboys (7-4)
Wild-Card Race
5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)
6. San Francisco 49ers (6-5)
7. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)
8. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
9. New Orleans Saints (5-6)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)
11. Carolina Panthers (5-7)
12. Washington Football Team (4-6)
13. New York Giants (4-7)
14. Chicago Bears (4-7)
15. Seattle Seahawks (3-7)
16. Detroit Lions (0-10-1)
Super Bowl LVI Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +500
Kansas City Chiefs: +700
Buffalo Bills: +750
Arizona Cardinals: +800
Green Bay Packers: +800
Dallas Cowboys: +1000
New England Patriots: +1000
Baltimore Ravens: +1200
Los Angeles Rams: +1200
Cincinnati Bengals: +2800
Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
Tennessee Titans: +2800
San Francisco 49ers: +4000
Cleveland Browns: +5000
Indianapolis Colts: +5000
Minnesota Vikings: +6000
Denver Broncos: +9000
Las Vegas Raiders: +10000
New Orleans Saints: +10000
Philadelphia Eagles: +10000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +15000
Seattle Seahawks: +20000
Washington Football Team: +20000
Miami Dolphins: +40000
Atlanta Falcons: +50000
Carolina Panthers: +50000
Chicago Bears: +50000
New York Giants: +50000
Detroit Lions: +100000
Houston Texans: +100000
Jacksonville Jaguars: +100000
New York Jets: +100000
Odds via DraftKings.
Patriots Back in the Playoff Mix
With rookie quarterback Mac Jones under center, the Patriots have won six consecutive games. He isn't lighting up defenses, but he has a strong supporting cast that allows him to play within the system rather than try to win matchups with gaudy passing numbers.
Going into Week 12, the Patriots fielded the sixth-ranked scoring offense with a balanced attack. New England has rushed for at least 105 yards in eight consecutive outings. On Sunday against the Titans, Jones threw for 307-plus yards for the second time this season. He's only thrown multiple interceptions in one game—Week 3 against the Saints.
Defensively, the Patriots have a stingy unit that allowed the fewest points and the third-fewest yards going into Sunday's games.
In the secondary, cornerback J.C. Jackson has performed at the level of an All-Pro player, logging 15 pass breakups and six interceptions. Safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger have recorded nine pass breakups and seven interceptions combined.
Within the front seven, Matt Judon has made plays on all three downs, leading the Patriots in sacks (10.5) and tackles for loss (11).
Over the past month, a new AFC team has emerged as the flavor of the week, but the Patriots have a complete squad that's likely here to stay near the top of the conference.
What's Wrong with the Rams?
After a 7-1 start, the Rams have lost three consecutive games—two by double-digit margins.
In the first two losses to the Titans and 49ers, the Rams struggled to score, recording just 26 points combined in those outings. Nevertheless, their offensive issues go beyond the scoreboard. Los Angeles has turned the ball over seven times in its last three outings, which includes three pick-sixes from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
On Sunday, the Rams couldn't slow down the Packers offense, allowing 399 total yards. Wideouts Davante Adams and Randall Cobb recorded 12 receptions for 199 yards and a touchdown combined.
Even more discouraging for the Rams, their previous loss came after a bye week. Despite the extra time to prepare for Green Bay, Los Angeles continued to make the same mistakes with turnovers while the passing attack seemed out of sync for long stretches.
Unlike past seasons, head coach Sean McVay doesn't have a reliable ground game to set up the aerial attack and control the clock. Going into Week 12, Los Angeles ranked 24th in rushing. Against the Packers, the Rams possessed the ball for just 20:20.
According to ESPN's Dianna Russini (h/t Warren Sharp of Sharp Football), Stafford feels pain in his arm and elbow while battling a daily "chronic issue" with his back.
If the Rams don't establish a respectable run game, the offense may continue to sputter as Stafford deals with significant physical discomfort.
Chiefs Back on Track with Solid Defensive Performances
Up until Week 8, the Chiefs played like a .500 team, which was reflected in their 4-4 record.
Through the first half of the season, they had several defensive breakdowns and tightened up in Week 6 against Washington. Since then, they've allowed more than 17 points in a game once.
General manager Brett Veach acquired edge-rusher Melvin Ingram at the trade deadline, and his presence on the outside allowed Chris Jones to move back to his full-time position on the interior. The latter had a standout 3.5-sack performance against the Cowboys in Week 11.
Linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay have become a solid complementary duo on the second level of the defense. The former leads the team in tackles for loss (11), and the latter has helped shore up coverage in the middle of the field with two pass breakups and two interceptions in seven games.
In the secondary, cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton have provided solid coverage on the boundary, logging 11 pass breakups combined.
Thanks largely to its defense, Kansas City went 4-0 in November while quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled under center. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in just one of the last five contests. Kansas City scored fewer than 21 points in four of those games.
Though the Chiefs have to work out some issues with their offense, they can win low-scoring games with a solid defense.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.
