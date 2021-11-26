Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to LoveNovember 26, 2021
Thanksgiving has come and passed, and with it, the first three NFL matchups of Week 12 have already taken place. With six teams having already played, there will be a lighter slate of games to come on Sunday.
For some fantasy football managers, the holiday also brought an early lead in their Week 12 matchups. However, there are also some who are facing a deficit heading into the weekend and will need the rest of their roster to put up some big numbers in order to earn a win.
While some players are now locked into your lineup, there may still be other decisions to make.
Here are positional rankings for the players who have yet to play in Week 12, along with some of the top matchups to keep an eye on.
Quarterbacks
1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. CLE
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at IND
3. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at NYG
4. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at DEN
5. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson at WAS
6. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. LAR
7. Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz vs. TB
8. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford at GB
9. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins at SF
10. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton at MIA
Matchup to Watch: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton at MIA
It hasn't taken long for Cam Newton to get reacclimated with the Panthers. He barely played in the Week 10 win over the Cardinals but produced a pair of touchdowns (one passing and one rushing). In Week 11, he got the start and had two passing TDs and a rushing score in a loss to Washington.
The 32-year-old could be a great fantasy option down the stretch, especially because he may only improve as he gets more familiar with Carolina's current offense. And in Week 12, he has a terrific matchup against the Dolphins, which are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, per NFL.com.
Expect another productive performance for Newton, who should continue to use both his arm and legs to power the Panthers' offense to success.
Projection: 236 yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at MIA
2. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. TB
3. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at CIN
4. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at SF
5. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at DEN
6. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. ATL
7. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at BAL
8. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson vs. SEA
9. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. PIT
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette at IND
Matchup to Watch: Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson vs. SEA
Washington has been playing much better of late, which has led to back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. And with its recent surge, Antonio Gibson has been producing better fantasy numbers than he had when the team was struggling.
The 23-year-old had 78 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 10 against the Bucs, then rushed for 95 yards against the Panthers last week. After dealing with a shin injury earlier in the year, he looks healthier and has been making it tough on opposing defenses with his ability to avoid getting brought down.
This week, Washington has a Monday night home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs, per NFL.com. So Gibson should have another solid performance, especially if Washington can build a sizable lead in the second half.
Projection: 104 yards and a touchdown.
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at GB
2. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at WAS
3. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. LAR
4. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. MIN
5. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown vs. CLE
6. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at SF
7. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore at MIA
8. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at IND
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at IND
Matchup to Watch: San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. MIN
Deebo Samuel has been among the top fantasy wide receivers this season, and he's also been showing his rushing ability of late. In the 49ers' Week 11 win over the Jaguars, he had only one reception for 15 yards, but he also had eight carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.
It was the second straight week that the 25-year-old scored a rushing TD. It shows that one way or another, San Francisco is going to find ways to get the ball into his hands.
Samuel is likely to have a big performance this week, with the 49ers hosting the Vikings, which are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, per NFL.com. The game could turn into a high-scoring shootout, and that will likely bode well for the South Carolina product.
Projection: 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Tight Ends
1. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. CLE
2. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at JAX
3. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. MIN
4. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki vs. CAR
5. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at NYG
6. Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant vs. LAC
7. New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry vs. TEN
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski at IND
9. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth at CIN
10. New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. PHI
Matchup to Watch: New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. PHI
No team in the NFL is allowing more fantasy points per game to tight ends than the Eagles, per NFL.com. So, even though Evan Engram hasn't had a great year, this could be an opportunity for him to break through for a strong fantasy performance.
The 27-year-old scored a touchdown in both Weeks 8 and 9 (his first two TDs of the season), so he seems to be trending in the right direction. New York's offense may have a different look moving forward after it fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett earlier in the week.
It can be tough to find streaming tight ends, especially at this point in the season, but Engram has the potential to be a solid choice this week.
Projection: 55 yards and a touchdown.