Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

0 of 4

Rusty Jones/Associated Press

Thanksgiving has come and passed, and with it, the first three NFL matchups of Week 12 have already taken place. With six teams having already played, there will be a lighter slate of games to come on Sunday.

For some fantasy football managers, the holiday also brought an early lead in their Week 12 matchups. However, there are also some who are facing a deficit heading into the weekend and will need the rest of their roster to put up some big numbers in order to earn a win.

While some players are now locked into your lineup, there may still be other decisions to make.

Here are positional rankings for the players who have yet to play in Week 12, along with some of the top matchups to keep an eye on.