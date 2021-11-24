Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 12

0 of 5

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Another week of 2021 NFL action is on the proverbial doorstep, and fans will be treated to a three-game slate on Thanksgiving. The action will kick off with the Chicago Bears taking on the Detroit Lions. The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys will face off late Thursday afternoon, while the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints will do battle in the nightcap.

Fantasy managers should remember to set their lineups Thursday morning.

How should those lineups look in Week 12? We're going to dive into some of the best and worst matchups of the week.

To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

As another reminder, the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs are on bye this week.