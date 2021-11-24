Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

0 of 3

David Banks/Associated Press

Andy Dalton has not been a viable fantasy football waiver-wire pickup all season until Thursday.

The veteran quarterback is back under center for the Chicago Bears after Justin Fields was ruled out earlier in the week.

Dalton turned in a decent performance in Week 11's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and he could put up solid numbers versus the Detroit Lions defense.

Dalton may not be the first player you think about when approaching the waiver wire ahead of Week 12, but he is definitely one of the most available players.

The former Cincinnati and Dallas quarterback is rostered in a small number of Yahoo fantasy football leagues. He could provide help at the position for one week only while Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray are on byes.

The off weeks for the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs cause problems at the other offensive skill positions. The bye-week status of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and others could force you into picking up one-week rentals.