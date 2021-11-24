Fantasy Football Week 12 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

Fantasy Football Week 12 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver WireNovember 24, 2021
This deep into an NFL season, it can sometimes be slim pickings on the waiver wire in many fantasy football leagues. The breakout stars have long been added to rosters, and there aren't a ton of surprise performances that come out of nowhere at this point in the year.
Still, there can sometimes be waiver-wire pickups late in the season who end up helping fantasy managers win crucial matchups down the stretch. It's all about knowing who to target in a given week, especially if you miss out on your top choices when waivers process.
There are only three weeks remaining in the regular season in most fantasy leagues, so every move that managers make could be critical to their success. And that may mean finding a player on the waiver wire to utilize as a fill-in starter.
Here are several deep sleepers who should be available in most leagues and could produce solid results moving forward.
Matt Breida, RB, Buffalo Bills
The Bills' backfield mix has gotten even more crowded in recent weeks. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss had been splitting most of the work, but now Matt Breida is getting involved, too. He's gotten six touches in each of Buffalo's past two games.
That may not seem like a lot, but Breida has made the most of his limited work. In Week 10 against the New York Jets, he scored two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving). Then last week, he had 67 total yards, including 51 on the ground, against the Indianapolis Colts.
If Breida keeps being this effective, he may get even more opportunities down the stretch, especially if Singletary and/or Moss struggle. Right now, Breida isn't in starting consideration, but that could change if things continue to trend in this direction.
So it's worth adding Breida now and seeing how the Bills decide to operate moving forward. Because as Breida has shown in the past, he can be a viable fantasy option when given the chance.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans
The Titans' offense needs playmakers to step up. Derrick Henry (broken foot) and Julio Jones (hamstring) are out, and top wide receiver A.J. Brown has been struggling to produce results with the unit being shorthanded.
In Week 11, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had his best performance over his first two NFL seasons. He was targeted eight times and had seven catches for 107 yards against the Houston Texans. Before that, he had more than three catches in a game only once.
Tennessee has a difficult Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots. But it's possible the Pats could focus on shutting down Brown, which could open some things up for other Titans receivers.
Was Westbrook-Ikhine's Week 11 performance a sign of things to come or just a strong one-week showing? It's worth taking a chance to try to find out. He could be worthy of flex consideration in deeper leagues, and if he builds off last week's game, he could carve out a sizable role in Tennessee's offense moving forward.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
Through his first eight games of the 2021 season, Evan Engram hasn't produced great results for the Giants. He hasn't had more than 55 yards in a game, and he's scored only two touchdowns. Because of that, he hasn't been worth starting in fantasy lineups.
It's possible Engram could be poised to start making more of an impact, though. First, he has a great matchup in Week 12, as New York is hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, who allow the most fantasy points per game to tight ends in the league, per NFL.com.
Also, the Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett this week. It's not a given that their offense will start playing better, but shaking things up could lead to better results.
So Engram is worth using as a streaming option this week. And depending on how he fares, he could remain in starting consideration after that.