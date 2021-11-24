Fantasy Football Week 12 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

This deep into an NFL season, it can sometimes be slim pickings on the waiver wire in many fantasy football leagues. The breakout stars have long been added to rosters, and there aren't a ton of surprise performances that come out of nowhere at this point in the year.

Still, there can sometimes be waiver-wire pickups late in the season who end up helping fantasy managers win crucial matchups down the stretch. It's all about knowing who to target in a given week, especially if you miss out on your top choices when waivers process.

There are only three weeks remaining in the regular season in most fantasy leagues, so every move that managers make could be critical to their success. And that may mean finding a player on the waiver wire to utilize as a fill-in starter.

Here are several deep sleepers who should be available in most leagues and could produce solid results moving forward.