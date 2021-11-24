Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional GuideNovember 24, 2021
Week 12 is going to be packed with NFL action. There are three games on Thursday for Thanksgiving, followed by 11 contests on Sunday and a Monday night matchup. Only two teams have a bye this week.
With nearly every team taking the field this week, bar the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, there are a lot of players to choose from for fantasy lineups. And if your team is fairly healthy, you may be evaluating who your best options are based on recent play and matchups.
Here are the positional rankings for Week 12, along with some sleeper players to consider starting.
Quarterbacks
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at NO
2. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. CLE
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at IND
4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. LV
5. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at NYG
6. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at DEN
7. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson at WAS
8. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. LAR
9. Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz vs. TB
10. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford at GB
Sleeper to Consider: Houston Texans QB Tyrod Taylor vs. NYJ
Tyrod Taylor may not be the flashiest fantasy QB option, but he should be a safe play in Week 12, especially if he continues to be effective using his legs. Although he passed for only 107 yards in last week's win over the Titans, he scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.
The Jets' defense has been struggling, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Texans put up some solid numbers on Sunday. Houston's offense is better when the 32-year-old is at the helm, and he may now be back in a rhythm after playing two games since his return from a hamstring injury.
So, if you're looking for a streaming option at quarterback this week, don't count out Taylor, who may get overlooked on your league's waiver wire. He could have his best showing of the season, with the Texans likely to take down the Jets.
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at MIA
2. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. LV
3. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. TB
4. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at CIN
5. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at SF
6. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at DEN
7. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. ATL
8. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. BUF
9. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at BAL
10. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery at DET
Sleeper to Consider: Baltimore Ravens RB Devonta Freeman vs. CLE
Even with Latavius Murray back from an ankle injury, Devonta Freeman is still a viable fantasy option.
In Week 11, the 29-year-old got the majority of the touches out of the backfield, as he had 16 carries for 49 yards and six catches for 31 yards in a win over the Chicago Bears. He also scored a touchdown for the fourth time in five games.
Although the Ravens don't have the best Week 12 matchup against the Browns, he is worthy of flex consideration because he has a strong chance of getting in the end zone. If fantasy managers can count on him scoring a touchdown, then he provides value to their lineup.
Freeman seems to be Baltimore's lead back, and as long as that remains the case, he'll be a solid play. He was also available in a lot of leagues heading into the week, so it's worth checking to see if he stays on the waiver wire, as he'd be a great RB to add.
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at GB
2. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at NO
3. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at WAS
4. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. LAR
5. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. MIN
6. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown vs. CLE
7. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at SF
8. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore at MIA
9. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at IND
Sleeper to Consider: New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne vs. TEN
The Patriots are on a roll, having won five straight games to move to the top of the AFC East standings. Their defense has been a big reason for that. However, their offense has also been playing better, with Kendrick Bourne emerging as a legitimate fantasy option in the process.
In Week 10, the 26-year-old had 141 total yards (98 receiving and 43 rushing) and a touchdown in the win over the Browns. He had four catches for 42 yards last week in a victory against the Falcons, but the Pats also didn't need to keep passing the ball with a sizable lead.
In Week 12, New England has a great matchup against Tennessee, which is allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, per NFL.com. That makes Bourne a strong fantasy starting option this week, as he should connect with quarterback Mac Jones for some big plays.
Tight Ends
1. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller at DAL
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. CLE
3. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at JAX
4. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. MIN
5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki vs. CAR
6. Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz vs. LV
7. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at NYG
8. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. CHI
9. Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant vs. LAC
10. New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry vs. TEN
Sleeper to Consider: New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. PHI
Evan Engram hasn't been a factor for most of the season. He scored a touchdown in consecutive games in Weeks 8 and 9, but outside of that, he hasn't had any relevant fantasy performances.
That could change soon, though. The Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, so their offensive game plans may look a bit different moving forward. Perhaps that could lead to more involvement in the passing game for Engram, who has shown his potential in the past.
In Week 12, New York is taking on Philadelphia, which is allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends, per NFL.com. So, the 27-year-old may end up having his best performance of 2021 thus far, making him worthy of top streaming consideration.