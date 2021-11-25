Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

At this point in the fantasy football season, the toughest decisions come down to your star players who have unfavorable matchups. Should you start or sit them?

This week, two struggling NFC West quarterbacks will attempt to rebound from underwhelming performances in consecutive outings. While one of the signal-callers deserves the green light to start, the other has a challenging obstacle with recent changes in his wide receiver unit.

In a crucial AFC North showdown, one running back could produce eye-popping numbers against a defense that just gave up 41 points last week.

Typically, a star wide receiver who's in line for a big target share is a must-start player, but that doesn't apply to one Pro Bowler with an injury concern and a stingy defense next on his team's schedule.

For games involving star players, we'll provide answers to start 'em, sit 'em decisions and go in-depth on a few of the key verdicts. All suggestions are based on Yahoo point-per-reception scoring settings.