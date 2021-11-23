Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

0 of 4

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With Thanksgiving this week, there will be six NFL teams in action on Thursday. With triple the number of players from a usual Thursday taking the field, the schedule will have a greater impact on your fantasy football lineups.

Typically, there are only two teams in action to start the week, and there's a chance none of those players are even on your fantasy roster. But in Week 12, most managers will at least have a player or two taking part in a Thanksgiving matchup.

So that means some lineup decisions will need to be made earlier this week. Are you thinking about whether you should start a player from one of those three games? Then you'll have to make sure they're in your lineup before Thursday's kickoffs. And you may not know whether you made the right choices until Sunday or Monday.

Here's some early start/sit advice to help with those decisions for Week 12 matchups.