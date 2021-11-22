WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 22

1 of 1

Raw opened with Vince McMahon talking to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce about who might have stolen the egg last night. They had no clues other than some blurry surveillance tape.

We also saw Riddle and Randy Orton have a quick conversation backstage before The Bro took on Dolph Ziggler. It looks like Riddle is trying to be more like The Viper and dressed like him with a fake goatee.

They started off with a basic lockup and quickly upped the aggression. Ziggler eventually got the fake goatee off of Riddle's face, but that just made The Bro angry. He grabbed Ziggler for a spinning gutwrench suplex with several revolutions.

He tried to slingshot over the top rope onto The Showoff but he ended up eating a superkick to the mouth on the way down. We returned from a break to see Riddle starting to build up a head of steam.

They traded punches as they got to their feet. Riddle blocked a superkick and hit a huge knee to the face. The Bro lined up and hit the RKO for the win.

Grade: B

Analysis

If you like Riddle and his brand of humor, some of this stuff probably made you laugh. Unfortunately, the person doing these grades does not find him funny in the slightest.

However, not liking someone's character will not stop this writer from acknowledging Riddle's physical ability. When the bell rings, he can bring it. Against a guy like Ziggler, there was almost zero chance of this match being bad.

Ziggler is a top seller in WWE but we should also give Riddle credit for how he took the superkick he received after a slingshot out of the ring. This was a decent, energetic match to get the crowd hot for the rest of the show.