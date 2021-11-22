Waiver Wire Week 12: Dontrell Hilliard, Cedrick Wilson Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans' running back situation has been a nightmare for fantasy football players to figure out since Derrick Henry's injury in Week 8.

Adrian Peterson, D'Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols have all had chances to make up for his production.

On Sunday, Dontrell Hilliard emerged as the latest potential top waiver-wire candidate out of the Tennessee backfield. The 26-year-old running back earned a heavy workload in both facets of the Tennessee offense. That could foreshadow how the Titans manage Henry's absence for the rest of the season.

Hilliard is one of a few players who came out of nowhere in Week 11 to become potential waiver-wire stars in Week 12 and beyond.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and New York Jets running back Ty Johnson could play larger roles in their respective offenses moving forward.