Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Rescue

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The 2021 fantasy football season is reaching the home stretch. Only a few weeks remain before the playoffs get underway.

Whether you are fighting for a postseason berth or are close to locking up a first-round bye, it's still critical to keep an eye on your league's waiver wire.

With byes ongoing for another three weeks—coinciding with the end of most regular fantasy seasons in Week 14—and injuries sure to occur, managers can never have enough depth down the stretch.

While there may not be many game-changers available in the free-agent pool right now, there are some promising players worth taking a flier on as well as some spot starters who can get you through a bye week or injury in a pinch.

With that in mind, here are the top waiver-wire targets for Week 12. All suggested players are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.