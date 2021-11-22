3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 11 Loss

0 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Sunday proved to be a disaster of a day for the Green Bay Packers. They came into Week 11 with a claim to the No. 1 seed in the NFC thanks to a Week 8 head-to-head win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Cardinals picked up yet another win with Colt McCoy at quarterback, while the Packers fell to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay made a valiant comeback effort. After falling behind 23-10 in the third quarter, the Packers stormed back to tie the game at 31 late in the fourth. However, a weathered and winded defense couldn't stop Kirk Cousins and Co. from getting into position for the go-ahead field goal.

The loss is a bitter one for the Packers because the Cardinals are showing few signs of slowing down. They now have a one-game lead over Green Bay in the standings and should have star quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) on the field in the foreseeable future. With only one team getting a bye in each conference, it was important for the Packers to keep pace with the Cardinals—that head-to-head win being a tiebreaker.

The Packers can only control what they do, and on Sunday, they didn't do enough. Here are our three biggest takeaways from Green Bay's 34-31 loss in Week 11.