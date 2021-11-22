Fantasy Football Week 12: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 12: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat ProjectionsNovember 22, 2021
Thanksgiving is upon us, so that means more NFL teams will be in action than normal Thursday. Rather than one game, there will be three: the Chicago Bears vs. the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills vs. the New Orleans Saints.
With six teams playing early in the week, fantasy football managers will need to ensure their lineups are set much earlier than usual. And if you are facing any difficult decisions, there's a chance that those choices will need to be made before the Thanksgiving slate.
Here's an early look at Week 12 rankings, along with some players to consider targeting on the waiver wire.
Quarterbacks
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at NO
2. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. CLE
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady at IND
4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. LV
5. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at NYG
6. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at DEN
7. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson at WAS
8. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. LAR
9. Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz vs. TB
10. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford at GB
Waiver-Wire Target: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton at MIA
In his first start for the Carolina Panthers since the 2019 season, Cam Newton lived up to the hype surrounding his return. He passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 46 yards and a score in a Week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team.
Newton proved that he's going to have fantasy value moving forward, especially because he's still so effective using his legs. If he performed that well after barely playing in his season debut in Week 10, he may put up even better numbers down the stretch.
With a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Newton will be among the better streaming options at QB. Expect him to pick up where he left off and continue to put up solid numbers down the stretch.
Projection: 236 yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at MIA
2. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. LV
3. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. TB
4. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at CIN
5. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at SF
6. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler at DEN
7. Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. ATL
8. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. BUF
9. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at BAL
10. Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery at DET
Waiver-Wire Target: Houston Texans RB Rex Burkhead vs. NYJ
It's been tough to know which Houston Texans running back to start in fantasy all season. And many times, it's been wise to not utilize any of them.
However, if you're looking for a deep running back option for Week 12, Rex Burkhead could be a viable candidate. He had a season-high 18 carries against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, and although he only had 40 yards, it's a sign that he could be set for more touches moving forward.
The Texans have a great Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets, who have had trouble stopping opposing running backs all season. So Houston should have no trouble running the ball, and it may get several players involved. That includes Burkhead, who may be in line for his best showing of 2021.
Projection: 55 yards and a touchdown.
Wide Receivers
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at GB
2. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs at NO
3. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at WAS
4. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. LAR
5. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. MIN
6. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown vs. CLE
7. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at SF
8. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore at MIA
9. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at IND
Waiver-Wire Target: Chicago Bears WR Marquise Goodwin at DET
It's unclear whether Justin Fields or Andy Dalton will be at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Fields exited Sunday's game with injured ribs, and Dalton nearly led Chicago to victory.
Either way, Goodwin has emerged as the Bears' clear No. 2 wide receiver when Allen Robinson II is out. And with Robinson dealing with a hamstring injury, Goodwin could get plenty of targets again Thursday.
Goodwin had a strong Week 11 showing against the Baltimore Ravens, as he had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. As long as Robinson is out, Goodwin will be worthy of flex consideration in favorable matchups, such as the Bears' Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions.
Projection: 72 yards and a touchdown.
Tight Ends
1. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller at DAL
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. CLE
3. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at JAX
4. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. MIN
5. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki vs. CAR
6. Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz vs. LV
7. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at NYG
8. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. CHI
9. Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant vs. LAC
10. New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry vs. TEN
Waiver-Wire Target: New Orleans Saints TE Adam Trautman vs. BUF
In Week 11, Adam Trautman finally broke through with the type of performance that some had been waiting for. He set season highs in receptions (five), targets (eight) and yards (58) while also scoring his first touchdown of the year.
It's clear that Trevor Siemian is going to be throwing Trautman the ball a good bit, and even though the Saints have a difficult Thanksgiving night matchup against the Bills, Trautman could still be worthy of starting because of his number of projected targets.
Trautman may be a solid fantasy tight end down the stretch, so he should be added now.
Projection: 34 yards and a touchdown.