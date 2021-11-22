3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 11 Loss

0 of 3

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Four weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders were heading into their bye as the AFC West leaders. Since then, things haven't been going their way. And that continued Sunday, when they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders got off to a slow start and could never get going, as they fell to the Bengals 32-13. It was Las Vegas' third consecutive loss, which has it at 5-5 and in third place in the AFC West. The Raiders haven't won a game since beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Entering the fourth quarter, Las Vegas' offense hadn't produced much, and it faced a 13-6 deficit. Then, Cincinnati used a 19-point final quarter to put the game away, which included scoring 16 unanswered points over the final 5 minutes, 3 seconds.

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders' Week 11 loss.