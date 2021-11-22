NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Week 12 Wild-Card Hunt, Standings and Super Bowl Odds

2 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Tennessee (8-3)

2. Baltimore (7-3)

3. New England (7-4)

4. Kansas City (7-4)

The Tennessee Titans' surprising loss to the Houston Texans opened the door for the three other division leaders in the AFC in the hunt for home-field advantage.

The situation will change again in Week 12, when the Titans visit the red-hot New England Patriots.

A New England victory could put three teams level on eight victories heading into December. The Baltimore Ravens host the struggling Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, while The Kansas City Chiefs are off in Week 12.

Sunday's clash at Gillette Stadium is the last regular-season meeting between any of the current AFC divisional leaders.

Wild-Card Race

5. Cincinnati (6-4)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (6-4)

7. Buffalo (6-4)

8. Pittsburgh (5-4-1)

9. Indianapolis (6-5)

10. Cleveland (6-5)

11. Las Vegas (5-5)

12. Denver (5-5)

13. Miami (4-7)

Buffalo's loss to Indianapolis threw a new wrinkle into the AFC wild-card race.

The Bills went from a safe position as the AFC East leader to being on the fringe of the wild-card hunt. They dropped to No. 7 because of lost tiebreakers against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.

Buffalo needs a bounce-back win on Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints to generate some confidence ahead of its Week 12 clash with the Patriots.

The head-to-head showdowns between the Bills and Patriots in Weeks 13 and 16 will go a long way in deciding the AFC East, so the Bills are not stuck in the wild-card race yet.

Indianapolis does not have the same fortune. The Colts have already lost twice to the Titans, so they need to finish one game above the AFC South leader to win their division. Sunday's win over Buffalo was the best victory of the Colts' season. Four of their five wins prior to Sunday were against teams slated to pick in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Los Angeles Chargers earned a valuable win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The head-to-head victory will not come into play unless the Chargers tie, but they did gain an important in-conference win.

Los Angeles is a half-game behind Kansas City in the AFC West. If the Chargers beat the Chiefs in Week 15, it could spell trouble for Kansas City. Andy Reid's team has the worst AFC record of any postseason contender, which could hurt it if it falls into the wild-card hunt.