NFL Scores Week 11: Playoff Standings, Results and Top Fantasy Performances

NFL Scores Week 11: Playoff Standings, Results and Top Fantasy PerformancesNovember 21, 2021
Week 11 is underway, as what has been a very unpredictable 2021 season continues to unfold. The action kicked off with a surprising shutout by the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.
New England's strong defensive performance wasn't shocking, but the Falcons hadn't been shut out at home since the 1988 season. Bigger surprises were to be found early Sunday afternoon, with the Indianapolis Colts' unexpected dismantling of the Buffalo Bills being one of them.
An even bigger surprise? The Houston Texans got their second win of the season by beating the former "best team in the AFC," the Tennessee Titans. While their record says otherwise, the white-hot Patriots might be pushing for that title now.
Below you'll find full results, the updated AFC and NFC standings and some of the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.
Week 11 Results, Top Fantasy Performers
New England Patriots 25, Atlanta Falcons 0
Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots: 207 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 rushing yard (11.38 fantasy points)
Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots: 5 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (10.0 fantasy points)
San Francisco 49ers 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers: 7 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD (21.5 fantasy points)
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 34 yards, 1 TD (13.4 fantasy points)
Minnesota Vikings 34, Green Bay Packers 31
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: 385 passing yards, 4 TDs, 21 rushing yards (33.5 fantasy points)
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 8 receptions, 169 yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards (37.2 fantasy points)
Cleveland Browns 13, Detroit Lions 10
D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions: 136 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 0 receiving yards, 1 TD (22.6 fantasy points)
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 130 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 14 receiving yards, 1 TD (22.4 fantasy points)
Washington Football Team 27, Carolina Panthers 21
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers: 189 passing yards, 2 TDs, 46 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (26.2 fantasy points)
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: 59 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (24.9 fantasy points)
Houston Texans 22, Tennessee Titans 13
Tyrod Taylor, QB, Houston Texans: 107 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (19.08 fantasy points)
Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans: 35 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 47 receiving yards (16.2 fantasy points)
Baltimore Ravens 16, Chicago Bears 13
Devonta Freeman, RB, Baltimore Ravens: 49 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 TD (19.9 fantasy points)
Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 121 yards, 1 TD (23.1 fantasy points)
Philadelphia Eagles 40, New Orleans Saints 29
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: 147 passing yards, 69 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (30.78 fantasy points)
Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints: 5 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD (16.8 fantasy points)
Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17
Joe Flacco, QB, New York Jets: 291 passing yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards, 1 fumble (17.94 fantasy points
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets: 8 receptions, 141 yards, 15 rushing yards, 1 TD (29.6 fantasy points)
Indianapolis Colts 41, Buffalo Bills 15
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 185 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 19 receiving yards, 5 TDs (53.4 fantasy points)
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: 209 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 18 rushing yards (18.16 fantasy points)
Cincinnati Bengals 32, Las Vegas Raiders 13
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 123 rushing yards, 2 TDs (24.3 fantasy points)
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders: 7 receptions, 116 yards (18.6 fantasy points)
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts stunned the Bills on Sunday, but not necessarily with the result. Indianapolis winning wasn't a shock—Buffalo lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, after all, but the Bills' run defense absolutely disappearing was unexpected.
Buffalo came into the game ranked third in yards per carry and yards per game allowed. Jonathan Taylor gashed the Bills for 185 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He added another 19 yards and a touchdown as a pass-catcher.
Taylor may now lay claim to being the best back in the NFL, especially with Derrick Henry on injured reserve—and he might still even if Henry were healthy. In fact, Taylor might make a push for league MVP, an award no running back has won since Adrian Peterson in 2012.
The Colts will continue leaning on Taylor moving forward.
"We are hoping that we can just continue to build that workload like in the track and field," head coach Frank Reich told reporters last week. "Really have a second half of the year that's stronger and faster than the first half of the year. That would be the goal."
Expect Taylor to get plenty of votes for fantasy MVP in Week 11.
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers last week, and while he only played a limited role in sub-packages, he managed to score passing and rushing touchdowns.
Newton made his first start of 2021 on Sunday. He didn't do enough to get the win, but he had arguably the best performance by a starting Panthers quarterback this season. He finished with 189 passing yards, 46 rushing yards and three combined touchdowns.
It was largely the defense that let down the Panthers in this game, as the Washington Football Team amassed 369 yards of total offense and 27 points.
Newton had an opportunity to bring Carolina back late in the fourth quarter but was stopped on 4th-and short. He was an efficient 21-of-27 passing on the afternoon, though.
The big takeaway here is that Newton should have a good shot at remaining Carolina's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. At the very least, head coach Matt Rhule will have a tough decision to make once Sam Darnold (shoulder) is healthy enough to return.
And it appears that Newton is once again a viable starting option in fantasy.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the most up-and-down teams in the NFL this season. They've led by at least a touchdown in every single game. Yet, they came into Sunday with a losing record.
The Vikings held on this time, though they did allow the Green Bay Packers to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Minnesota blew a 23-10 lead but made up for it with a go-ahead field goal as time expired in regulation.
Minnesota wouldn't have built its impressive lead without an even more impressive performance from wideout Justin Jefferson. The second-year phenom topped the 100-yard mark before the end of the first quarter and went on to catch eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Jefferson has followed up a stunning rookie season—one that featured 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns—with perhaps an even better sophomore campaign. Jefferson had 55 catches for 775 yards and four touchdowns through the first nine games of the season.
He's now on pace for 1,604 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. On Sunday, he reminded everyone just how special he can be.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals came out of the bye week strong and put their Week 9 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns behind them.
It was Cincinnati that did the dominating on Sunday, holding the Las Vegas Raiders to just 13 points and controlling the game on the ground. While fans have become accustomed to seeing an explosive connection between Joe Burrow and rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase, running back Joe Mixon was the explosive one in Las Vegas.
Chase did have a touchdown reception, but Mixon found the end zone twice. He failed to catch a pass for the second time this season, but he rumbled for 123 yards and 4.1 yards per carry. Those ground yards accounted for nearly half of Cincinnati's offensive production (288 yards).
Mixon continues to be a strong fantasy play, even if his point-per-reception (PPR) production has been uneven. Mixon has now caught one or fewer passes in six games, but he's also topped 90 scrimmage yards six times.
The Raiders, who came in ranked 28th in rushing yards per attempt allowed—continue to be a friendly matchup for opposing fantasy backs.
Updated Playoff Standings
AFC
Tennessee Titans 8-3
Baltimore Ravens 7-3
New England Patriots 7-4
Kansas City Chiefs 6-4
Pittsburgh Steelers 5-3-1
Buffalo Bills 6-4
Cincinnati Bengals 6-4
Los Angeles Chargers 5-4
Indianapolis Colts 6-5
Cleveland Browns 6-5
Las Vegas Raiders 5-5
Denver Broncos 5-5
Miami Dolphins 4-7
Houston Texans 2-8
Jacksonville Jaguars 2-8
New York Jets 2-8
NFC
Arizona Cardinals 8-2
Dallas Cowboys 7-2
Green Bay Packers 8-3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-3
Los Angeles Rams 7-3
Minnesota Vikings 5-5
New Orleans Saints 5-5
San Francisco 49ers 5-5
Philadelphia Eagles 5-6
Carolina Panthers 5-6
Washington Football Team 4-6
Atlanta Falcons 4-6
New York Giants 3-6
Seattle Seahawks 3-6
Chicago Bears 3-7
Detroit Lions 0-9-1
