NFL Scores Week 11: Playoff Standings, Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Week 11 is underway, as what has been a very unpredictable 2021 season continues to unfold. The action kicked off with a surprising shutout by the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.

New England's strong defensive performance wasn't shocking, but the Falcons hadn't been shut out at home since the 1988 season. Bigger surprises were to be found early Sunday afternoon, with the Indianapolis Colts' unexpected dismantling of the Buffalo Bills being one of them.

An even bigger surprise? The Houston Texans got their second win of the season by beating the former "best team in the AFC," the Tennessee Titans. While their record says otherwise, the white-hot Patriots might be pushing for that title now.

Below you'll find full results, the updated AFC and NFC standings and some of the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.