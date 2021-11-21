Week 11 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The buildup to the Week 11 clash between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team has been about Cam Newton's return to the starting quarterback role in Carolina.

By the time Sunday's game ends, all of the attention should be on Christian McCaffrey if he takes advantage of Washington's awful defending against pass-catching running backs. Washington has allowed the most receiving touchdowns to running backs in the NFL, which could lead to a massive afternoon for McCaffrey as the anchor of many daily fantasy football lineups.

Carolina has the potential to be one of the most popular lineup stacks because of the matchup and the narrative surrounding Newton's return.

There are plenty of other ways to approach your DFS lineup Sunday since there are 12 games taking place in the afternoon windows.