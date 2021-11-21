Week 11 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayNovember 21, 2021
Week 11 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
The buildup to the Week 11 clash between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team has been about Cam Newton's return to the starting quarterback role in Carolina.
By the time Sunday's game ends, all of the attention should be on Christian McCaffrey if he takes advantage of Washington's awful defending against pass-catching running backs. Washington has allowed the most receiving touchdowns to running backs in the NFL, which could lead to a massive afternoon for McCaffrey as the anchor of many daily fantasy football lineups.
Carolina has the potential to be one of the most popular lineup stacks because of the matchup and the narrative surrounding Newton's return.
There are plenty of other ways to approach your DFS lineup Sunday since there are 12 games taking place in the afternoon windows.
Build Around Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey put up decent totals in the rushing and receiving departments over the past two weeks, but the touchdown element was missing.
McCaffrey produced 161 total yards in Week 10's win over the Arizona Cardinals. He carried the ball 14 times for 95 yards and caught all 10 of his targets for 66 yards.
He should be the centerpiece of the Carolina offense Sunday as Newton works back into a rhythm in the pocket. The fantasy football All-Star should have the ball in his hands early and often against a Washington defense that has been susceptible to long gains.
McCaffrey can take advantage of the soft part of the Washington defense to add to the NFC East's side poor numbers in the air against running backs.
As he always is, McCaffrey is one of the highest-salaried non-quarterbacks in DraftKings and FanDuel contests, but rostering him should be well worth it in this matchup.
Find Value in Tennessee Titans Players
The Tennessee Titans have pieced together a handful of solid performances without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones this season.
Against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the Titans got a touchdown run out of Ryan Tannehill, and MyCole Pruitt hauled in a 2-yard touchdown catch. D'Onta Foreman led the team with 48 rushing yards, and Marcus Johnson totaled 100 receiving yards on five catches.
The only non-quarterback on the Tennessee roster with a high salary in DFS contests is A.J. Brown. Outside of him, there is plenty of value within the Titans squad.
Foreman should once again play a major role out of the backfield over Adrian Peterson, while Johnson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could provide great value at wide receiver. Pruitt and Geoff Swaim combined for five touchdown catches from the tight end position, so both of them should be considered as value plays as well.
Tennessee is expected to breeze past the Houston Texans, who have given up more than 390 total yards in five games this season.
If the Titans play at their expected high level, some of their role players could have big days in DFS contests.
Load Up on the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have the easiest matchup on paper in Week 11.
Cleveland plays host to the Detroit Lions, who are starting Tim Boyle in place of the injured Jared Goff at quarterback.
The Browns defense should tee off on Boyle and shut down the Lions rushing attack, which will carry a heavier workload than usual without Goff under center.
Kevin Stefanski's offense should be on the field a ton throughout four quarters, which opens up the possibility for the Browns to have the top DFS lineup stack.
Nick Chubb is back from the COVID-19/reserve list, and he is facing a defense that has allowed 1,221 rushing yards and 10 ground scores this season.
D'Ernest Johnson will not be Cleveland's starting running back, but he still has DFS value as the No. 2 player on the depth chart. He could play a larger role on passing downs while Chubb is on the sideline.
Sunday could also be the perfect time to get Jarvis Landry more involved in the offense. He has 37 receiving yards on seven catches in the past two weeks.
No matter which way you put it, the Browns should feast on the Lions and finish the day as one of the top DFS lineup stacks.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.