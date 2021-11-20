Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured Players

0 of 3

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press

The fantasy football waiver wire is buzzing more than it has in previous weeks because of a handful of high-profile absences.

Alvin Kamara is out for the second consecutive week, Kyler Murray is once again a game-time decision, and DeAndre Hopkins has been ruled out.

Elijah Mitchell, Aaron Jones and Allen Robinson are among the other players who could miss out on Week 11's action or have their production hampered by injuries.

A.J. Dillon, Mark Ingram and Cam Newton have been the most popular players on the waiver wire this week because of their increased roles.

Dillon and Ingram are not available in most Yahoo fantasy football leagues, so the focus has to turn to other players, like Jeff Wilson Jr., who may shoulder a heavier workload come Sunday.