Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured PlayersNovember 20, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured Players
The fantasy football waiver wire is buzzing more than it has in previous weeks because of a handful of high-profile absences.
Alvin Kamara is out for the second consecutive week, Kyler Murray is once again a game-time decision, and DeAndre Hopkins has been ruled out.
Elijah Mitchell, Aaron Jones and Allen Robinson are among the other players who could miss out on Week 11's action or have their production hampered by injuries.
A.J. Dillon, Mark Ingram and Cam Newton have been the most popular players on the waiver wire this week because of their increased roles.
Dillon and Ingram are not available in most Yahoo fantasy football leagues, so the focus has to turn to other players, like Jeff Wilson Jr., who may shoulder a heavier workload come Sunday.
Waiver-Wire Rankings
10. Adrian Peterson, RB, Tennessee
9. Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas
8. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina
7. Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville
6. Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta
5. Jamal Agnew, WR, Jacksonville
4. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans
3. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee
2. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco
1. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina
Newton's fantasy value has increased tenfold from the time he signed with the Panthers a week ago.
Newton was responsible for two touchdowns in a brief cameo in Week 10's win over the Arizona Cardinals, and now he is taking over the starting quarterback role that was his years ago with the Panthers.
The 32-year-old is the perfect fantasy football replacement for the star quarterback on the team he just beat.
Kyler Murray is a game-time decision for the third straight week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Even if Murray plays, his overall statistics may not live up to the high standard he created for himself.
Newton has brought new life to the Carolina offense that sputtered for weeks with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker at the helm.
We are not going to say that Newton will reverse the Panthers' fortunes and be a Super Bowl contender, but they will at least look more competent than they have in the last month.
Newton's arrival also boosts the fantasy football value of wide receiver Robby Anderson, and it should help the production of Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore, who had high fantasy football expectations at their respective positions going into the season.
Carolina could be primed for a breakout performance with Newton under center since it is facing a Washington Football Team defense that allowed the second-most passing touchdowns through 10 weeks.
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco
It is Jeff Wilson Jr.'s turn to take over the starting running back role in San Francisco.
Elijah Mitchell is listed as doubtful, and JaMycal Hasty has been declared out for Sunday's trip to Jacksonville, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wilson and rookie Trey Sermon are expected to carry most of the workload out of the backfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On paper, Wilson should be the starter and earn more touches than Sermon. Wilson earned 10 carries for 28 yards in his first appearance of the season on Monday night.
Sermon has been an afterthought in the San Francisco offense despite being healthy. That could be a sign that he will be relegated to a reserve role.
Wilson is the most ideal waiver-wire pickup for an injured running back because he is rostered in less than half of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Dillon and Ingram have been swooped up by every fantasy player with an injury absence all week and they are no longer widely available.
Wilson not only has a favorable matchup against the Jags, but he is also expected to receive a high number of touches because of how much San Francisco values the run game.