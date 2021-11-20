Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for SundayNovember 20, 2021
No one said roster management in fantasy football is easy.
Probably.
Not if it's done correctly, at least.
If navigating injury minefields, scouring for waiver-wire sleepers and ducking bye weeks weren't enough—FYI, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are sitting out this weekend—there are start-or-sit debates to be had up and down the roster.
Once you move past the NFL's elite, that's where the decisions get dicey. That's also where this article kicks in, as we have a pair of starts and sits for the remaining Week 11 slate.
Start: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (at New York Jets)
Fantasy recommendations for Tua Tagovailoa aren't the easiest to make, but all arrows are pointing up for this AFC East collision.
With trade talks in the rearview and his injury woes hopefully behind him too, he looked calm and collected when tagging in for an injured Jacoby Brissett in Week 10 and closing out the Baltimore Ravens. This was opportunity maximization at its finest, as his eight completions yielded 158 passing yards, and he managed a rushing score while only handling three carries.
He could keep grooving—literally—against the New York Jets' exploitable pass defense. The Jets have surrendered the second-most passing yards per game this season and allowed multiple touchdown passes to the past five quarterbacks they have faced, a group that included Mac Jones, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.
Sit: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
In Week 10, Jimmy Garoppolo delivered his most efficient performance of the season. San Francisco's possible takeaway from that contest: less is probably more with its signal-caller.
Garoppolo attempted a season-low 19 passes, as the 49ers ran the ball 44 times in their 21-point triumph over the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco wasn't even particularly good on the ground, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and maxing out at a 17-yard run. But the ground game was functional, and that's usually when this team is at its best. The 49ers have lost both games in which Garoppolo attempted more than 30 passes.
With the lowly Jaguars on the docket, San Francisco could again run early and often. The 49ers shouldn't need to pass much, and they clearly won't force the issue. Garoppolo already has a low ceiling—he hasn't thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game this season and only hit that mark three times—and another run-heavy game script could cause his floor to fall.
Start: James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals (at Seattle Seahawks)
There's a non-zero chance James Conner has needed to crowdsource ideas for touchdown dances over the past few months. Yeah, it's been that kind of season for the first-year Arizona Cardinal.
He has an NFL-best 11 rushing scores on the year, plus an additional touchdown through the air. All 12 of his touchdowns have come since Week 3, and he has the second-most fantasy points among running backs during this stretch, per FantasyPros.
Need a final nudge to get Conner in your lineup? Only the Jets have allowed more fantasy points to the running back position than the Seattle Seahawks, per Yahoo.
Sit: D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (vs. Washington)
D.J. Moore's status as a top-shelf fantasy option at wide receiver is on rocky ground.
His most recent touchdown came in Week 4. That was also the last game in which he topped 75 receiving yards. He didn't even crack 50 in three of his past six contests and totaled 56 in his past two outings combined.
If the quarterback change to Cam Newton sparks the offense, that bump is likelier to occur in the running game, which could take away targets from Moore. And unless he breaks free for a massive gain, his scoreless streak could continue because Carolina figures to lean heavily on Newton's rushing when it gets close to the goal line.