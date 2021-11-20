UFC Fight Night 198: Vieira vs. Tate Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate continues her comeback trail against Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 198 from the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Tate came back to the Octagon after nearly five years away from fighting in July. Despite all the rust, she looked confident and rejuvenated in a third-round TKO over Marion Reneau.

Now, she'll look to continue her bid to get back into title contention against a higher-quality opponent in Vieira. The 30-year-old is 11-2 in her career but has lost two of her last three, so she's looking to get back into the thick of things.

The co-main event features an important bout in the welterweight division. Rising prospect Sean Brady will see his most difficult test to date with a matchup against the always tough Michael Chiesa.

Here's a look at the complete card along with the latest odds and a closer look at the biggest fights.