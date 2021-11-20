UFC Fight Night 198: Vieira vs. Tate Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC Fight Night 198: Vieira vs. Tate Odds, Schedule, PredictionsNovember 20, 2021
Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate continues her comeback trail against Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 198 from the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.
Tate came back to the Octagon after nearly five years away from fighting in July. Despite all the rust, she looked confident and rejuvenated in a third-round TKO over Marion Reneau.
Now, she'll look to continue her bid to get back into title contention against a higher-quality opponent in Vieira. The 30-year-old is 11-2 in her career but has lost two of her last three, so she's looking to get back into the thick of things.
The co-main event features an important bout in the welterweight division. Rising prospect Sean Brady will see his most difficult test to date with a matchup against the always tough Michael Chiesa.
Here's a look at the complete card along with the latest odds and a closer look at the biggest fights.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Ketlen Vieira (-115; bet $115 to win $100) vs. Miesha Tate (+105; $100 bet wins $105)
- Sean Brady (-160) vs. Michael Chiesa (+140)
- Kyung Ho Kang (-120) vs. Rani Yahya (+100)
- Taila Santos (-380) vs. Joanne Wood (+290)
- Davey Grant (+245) vs. Adrian Yanez (-310)
- Tucker Lutz (+105) vs. Pat Sabatini (-115)
- Rafa Garcia (-115) vs. Natan Levy (-105)
- Loopy Godinez (-160) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (+140)
- Terrance McKinney (+100) vs. Fares Ziam (-120)
- Cody Durden (-160) vs. Aoriqileng (+140)
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+220) vs. Sean Soriano (-275)
- Sam Hughes (+330) vs. Luana Pinheiro (-435)
Main Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Vieira vs. Tate
The main event should be a battle of who can impose their will. Both women are strong grapplers who incorporate a healthy dose of wrestling in their game.
According to UFC Stats, both women average over two takedowns per 15 minutes. Vieira is the more efficient takedown artist, landing 48 percent of her attempts, while Tate only lands 32. But perhaps more important is the disparity in takedown defense.
The Brazilian defends 92 percent of takedown attempts, while Tate only stays upright 52 percent of the time.
Fortunately for the former champion, this won't just be a wrestling match. Tate is the better striker and has more experience with elite strikers. Vieira's recent form should be a concern going into this fight. She took down Yana Kunitskaya three times but still lost, and she was knocked out in the first round by Irene Aldana.
Tate does great work in the clinch, and that could be where this fight is decided. Her ability to mix it up and find good positions in the grappling exchanges will be the difference.
Prediction: Tate via decision
Brady vs. Chiesa
If you're a fan of high-level grappling, this fight is setting up to be a delight.
Michael Chiesa has little interest in standing up with his opponents. He is a smothering wrestler who uses his length well to leverage takedowns and hunt for submissions. Sean Brady will likely oblige him in this area. He's a strong wrestler in his own right.
Brady already has nine takedowns in his four UFC fights and has at least one in each fight. He's not afraid to look for the finish on the ground, either. He has back-to-back wins by submission in the UFC.
That could be the X-factor in deciding who wins this fight. Chiesa is a great wrestler and has found new life in the welterweight division, but his submission defense has always been suspect.
The Maverick has four submission losses on his record already, including a tap to Vicente Luque in his last fight.
It could be back-to-back submission losses for him in this one.
Prediction: Brady via second-round submission
Wood vs. Santos
The women's bantamweight division isn't the only weight class with a big fight on Saturday night. The flyweight division has an interesting matchup as well.
Joanne Wood (formerly Calderwood) was supposed to fight Alexa Grasso in this spot, but Grasso was forced to withdraw from the fight because of injury, so now Taila Santos steps in.
That doesn't mean Wood now has an easy day in the office. Santos' ceiling is still largely unknown, but she's had good results in her short time with the UFC thus far. She lost her UFC debut against Mara Romero Borella but has since ripped off three consecutive wins.
She hasn't fought someone with the gravitas of Wood yet, though. The 34-year-old has been in UFC since 2014 and has fought some of the best in the division.
This will be a step up in competition for Santos, and it will be interesting to see how she handles Wood's kickboxing. The Scottish fighter is good from range but doesn't have a stellar grappling base. That could be the difference as Santos will look to grapple early and often.
Prediction: Santos via decision
