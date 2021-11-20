Raiders' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 11

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders' two-game skid has dealt a big blow to their playoff chances, but they are far from cooked.

According to the New York Times' playoff prediction machine, the Raiders still have a 29 percent chance to make the playoffs, and that number can grow to 41 percent with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was demoralizing. But it really just sent the Raiders back to the logjam taking place in the AFC right now. Several teams are right around the .500 mark as few teams have actually proved that they are good on a consistent basis.

If the Raiders can avoid yet another late-season swoon, they will find themselves right back in the playoff race. Of course, it wouldn't hurt if they got some help from some other teams experiencing a bad week.

Here's a look at the playoff picture as it stands and who the Raiders should be pulling for this week.