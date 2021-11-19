Daily Fantasy Football Week 11: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

0 of 4

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has started to play better over the last few weeks, and in Week 11, that unit will get a chance to prove if it has made the complete turnaround into a Super Bowl contender.

Kansas City welcomes Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to Arrowhead Stadium in what has the potential to be the most entertaining contest on the Sunday afternoon slate.

Prescott and Co. just torched the Atlanta Falcons for 43 points, but there is no doubt they are facing a step up in competition against Andy Reid's side.

Dallas needs to prove that it can move the ball against a top-end defense and Kansas City has a point to make against one of the better offensive units. The Chiefs slowed down the Green Bay Packers without Aaron Rodgers in Week 9 and stopped the Las Vegas Raiders, who are moving in the wrong direction in the standings, in Week 10.

Prescott and his talented wide receiver corps could be one of the most popular daily fantasy football lineup stack for Sunday's game, but they are not the only offensive unit you should consider. They are just the highest-profile offense that could thrive in a favorable matchup.