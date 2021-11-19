Daily Fantasy Football Week 11: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel

Daily Fantasy Football Week 11: Top Picks, Value Plays for DraftKings, FanDuelNovember 19, 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs defense has started to play better over the last few weeks, and in Week 11, that unit will get a chance to prove if it has made the complete turnaround into a Super Bowl contender.
Kansas City welcomes Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to Arrowhead Stadium in what has the potential to be the most entertaining contest on the Sunday afternoon slate.
Prescott and Co. just torched the Atlanta Falcons for 43 points, but there is no doubt they are facing a step up in competition against Andy Reid's side.
Dallas needs to prove that it can move the ball against a top-end defense and Kansas City has a point to make against one of the better offensive units. The Chiefs slowed down the Green Bay Packers without Aaron Rodgers in Week 9 and stopped the Las Vegas Raiders, who are moving in the wrong direction in the standings, in Week 10.
Prescott and his talented wide receiver corps could be one of the most popular daily fantasy football lineup stack for Sunday's game, but they are not the only offensive unit you should consider. They are just the highest-profile offense that could thrive in a favorable matchup.
Top Pick: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
Dallas and Kansas City both have something to prove on Sunday since their recent triumphs came against weaker squads.
Even though the Chiefs held Green Bay and Las Vegas to 21 total points, they still have some of the worst passing defense totals in the NFL.
Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys will prove if the Chiefs really have improved, or if their secondary can still be exploited.
Prescott is facing a unit that has allowed the third-most passing yards and seventh-most passing touchdowns in the NFL.
The lean in the matchup has to go to Prescott because of the different ways he can attack the Kansas City secondary.
Ten Dallas players caught a pass in the Week 10 rout of the Falcons. CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard led the team with six catches.
Prescott can use any combination of Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Pollard to work the ball down the field.
Kansas City can't commit all of its numbers to the passing game since Ezekiel Elliott resides in the Dallas backfield.
Prescott has thrown for multiple touchdowns in all but one of his starts this season and he completed over 70 percent of his passes in five of those eight appearances.
Look for Prescott to bank off the confidence gained from Week 10's outing to test the Kansas City defense from all angles in what could be a high-scoring affair in the late afternoon window.
Top Pick: D'Ernest Johnson or Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland
As of Friday morning, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb had not cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
If Chubb is removed from the COVID-19/reserve list before Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions, he should be one of the top DFS plays.
Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters on Thursday that Chubb "is trending in the right direction", per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.
Chubb is typically one of the top DFS plays on a weekly basis and you should not miss out on rostering him on Sunday if he plays.
The Lions have allowed the third-most rushing yards in the NFL and they are coming off a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which they conceded 145 rushing yards.
Detroit was also gashed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 for a season-worst 236 rushing yards.
If Chubb is not cleared, D'Ernest Johnson should be one of the most popular DFS picks because of the expected workload and favorable matchup.
Johnson could still be a key DFS piece if Chubb plays because Kareem Hunt is out. In that case, Johnson would be valued more as a pass-catcher, or a third-down back, but his goal-line touches could go away in favor of Chubb.
As long as you have one Cleveland running back in your DFS lineup, you should be on pace to place in the money-winning positions because of how poorly Detroit has defended the ground game.
Value Play: Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina
The return of Cam Newton to the Carolina Panthers starting lineup should free Robby Anderson from fantasy football purgatory.
Anderson had 27 receiving yards from Weeks 6-9 and then he emerged as a red-zone target for Newton against the Arizona Cardinals.
Anderson finished the Week 10 win with four catches on six targets for 37 yards, all of which were his best totals in each category since Week 5.
Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker were not the answer at quarterback for the Panthers. With Newton under center, the Panthers could at least have more stability on offense.
Anderson could have his breakout performance of the 2021 season against the Washington Football Team, who have been scored on 22 times through the air.
Washington has one of the five worst passing defenses and it will be susceptible to some big plays out of the Carolina wide receiver corps.
D.J, Moore and Christian McCaffrey should draw the top assignments out of the Washington secondary, which could leave plenty of space for Anderson to get open and set some of his best totals of the season.
Value Play: Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami
Myles Gaskin earned a high volume of carries over the last few weeks, but his yardage totals have been subpar.
That can change on Sunday against the New York Jets, who allow the fourth-most rushing yards and most ground touchdowns in the NFL.
Gaskin averaged 15.3 carries in the last four weeks. He has a single 50-yard performance and one rushing touchdown from those performances.
The key to his Week 11 matchup is the constant number of touches he received in the previous weeks regardless of who his quarterback was.
The Dolphins have trust in Gaskin as their top running back and he could break out for a multi-touchdown game against a Jets defense that has failed to stop anyone in the last month.
If you plan to start to Gaskin, use him as a complement to a top running back, like Chubb or McCaffrey, to balance out the salary you spend across all positions in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.