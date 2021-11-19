Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsNovember 19, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
While the playoff push technically starts as soon as your fantasy football league does, the pressure unquestionably builds over the course of the campaign.
With Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season here, that pressure is nearing fever pitch.
It may not be now-or-never time to squeeze into the postseason, but it sure feels like it. There is very little time remaining to make up ground or rebound from a loss, so your mindset should be similar to the win-or-go-home mode of the playoffs.
We'll help focus on the winning side by providing Week 11 rankings at the skill positions, spotlighting the star with the best matchup at each one and projecting his production.
Quarterback
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at Chicago Bears)
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Dallas Cowboys)
3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at Kansas City Chiefs)
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Giants)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at Minnesota Vikings)
7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. New Orleans Saints)
8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at Seattle Seahawks)
9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
10. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
Best Matchup: Dak Prescott at Kansas City Chiefs
The forecast is calling for fireworks Sunday in Kansas City.
That's partly because Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes are set to lock horns, but it's also because of the fact neither defense is particularly threatening. Both the Chiefs and Cowboys rank among the 12 worst teams in passing yards allowed per game, but Kansas City's is the most generous, particularly in the fantasy realm.
The Chiefs have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Five passers have thrown for multiple scores against them this season, including Justin Herbert (four in Week 3) and Josh Allen (three in Week 5). Dak Prescott could have a field day against this defense, continuing what is perhaps the best campaign of his career.
Projected stats: 353 passing yards, three touchdowns.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (vs. Washington)
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Green Bay Packers)
3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at Buffalo Bills)
4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. Detroit Lions)
5. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (at Los Angeles Chargers)
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at Kansas City Chiefs)
7. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at Las Vegas Raiders)
8. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
9. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers (at Minnesota Vikings)
10. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (at Seattle Seahawks)
Best Matchup: Najee Harris at Los Angeles Chargers
Technically, Nick Chubb (vs. Detroit) and James Conner (at Seattle) have better matchups Sunday if you go solely based on fantasy points allowed. But both of those figures are inflated by running back receptions, and since neither Chubb nor Conner offers much as a pass-catcher, the stats not be as inviting as they look.
As for the Chargers, they are brutal against the run—and the fourth-most fantasy-friendly defense for opposing running backs. L.A. has allowed an average of 155.1 rushing yards per game. That number is objectively enormous. No other defense even allows 137 yards per contest, and the gap between the Chargers and the second-worst rush defense (18.2 yards per game) is wider than the one separating Nos. 2 and 12.
Najee Harris should be cleared for takeoff. The rookie first-rounder has had 22-plus carries in five consecutive contests and cleared 80 rushing yards in all but one. He also has 18 receptions for another 139 yards over this stretch, so even if the Chargers are uncharacteristically stingy against the run, he could expose them through the air.
Projected stats: 102 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards, one touchdown.
Wide Receiver
1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Dallas Cowboys)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at Minnesota Vikings)
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
4. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (at Kansas City Chiefs)
6. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. Houston Texans)
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Green Bay Packers)
8. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (at Las Vegas Raiders)
9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Giants)
10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
Best Matchup: Stefon Diggs vs. Indianapolis Colts
Only four defenses have allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than the Colts. That number could shrink after Stefon Diggs gets a crack at them.
The 27-year-old once again ranks among the best in the business. He is one of only five receivers to rank among the top 10 in both receptions (56, 10th) and receiving yards (750, seventh). He is one of only two players in that group who hasn't played 10 games this season.
The Colts have been exposed by virtually every elite wideout they have faced. Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, Marquise Brown, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown all went for at least 100 yards and a score against them. Diggs should have every opportunity to join that club.
Projected stats: 121 receiving yards, two touchdowns.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Dallas Cowboys)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at Chicago Bears)
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at Cleveland Browns)
6. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (at New York Jets)
7. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
8. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (at Los Angeles Chargers)
9. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (at Seattle Seahawks)
10. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (at Kansas City Chiefs)
Best Matchup: Pat Freiermuth at Los Angeles Chargers
It's not entirely clear whom Pat Freiermuth will be catching passes from, as Ben Roethlisberger is in the league's COVID-19 protocols. But it seems likely Freiermuth could be catching a bunch of them.
The rookie tight end has been targeted at least six times in each of his past four games. He has 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns over this stretch.
The Chargers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position. Six tight ends have caught touchdown passes against them, including the Minnesota Vikings' Tyler Conklin, who snagged two in Week 10.
Projected stats: 54 receiving yards, one touchdown.
Fantasy statistics used courtesy of Yahoo Sports unless otherwise noted.