Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

While the playoff push technically starts as soon as your fantasy football league does, the pressure unquestionably builds over the course of the campaign.

With Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season here, that pressure is nearing fever pitch.

It may not be now-or-never time to squeeze into the postseason, but it sure feels like it. There is very little time remaining to make up ground or rebound from a loss, so your mindset should be similar to the win-or-go-home mode of the playoffs.

We'll help focus on the winning side by providing Week 11 rankings at the skill positions, spotlighting the star with the best matchup at each one and projecting his production.