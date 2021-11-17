Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 11

0 of 5

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL season has moved past the halfway point, and only eight weeks remain. Just as NFL teams are entering the final opportunity for a strong playoff push, fantasy managers are running out of time to make their bids.

Depending on the size of the league, fantasy postseasons could arrive in the next month.

To help get into the fantasy dance—or to ensure you stay in the mix—making the right lineup decisions will be critical. We're here to help sort out those decisions for Week 11 by examining some of the best and worst plays of the week.

To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.