    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2021

    Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

      Week 11 has arrived, fantasy fans, which means that it's time to dig into the top plays and potential sleepers for another slate.

      This is a critical point in the fantasy season, as only eight weeks remain and the fantasy playoffs are looming. This week's action kicks off with a Thursday night matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons—two teams still vying for spots in the postseason.

      Here, you'll find a cheat sheet for the top 50 players in point-per-reception (PPR) formats. You'll also find a look at some of the week's top waiver-wire targets.

      As a reminder, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are on bye this week. Make sure to adjust your lineups accordingly.

    Fantasy Top 50 , Week 11 PPR

      1. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      7. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      8. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      12. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      14. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      15. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      16. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      17. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      18. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      20. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

      21. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      23. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      24. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      26. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      28. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      29. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      30. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      31. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      32. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      33. AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

      34. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

      35. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      36. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      37. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      38. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      39. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      40. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      41. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      42. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

      43. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      44. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      45. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      46. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

      47. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      48. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

      49. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      50. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

    Week 11 Waiver Wire Targets

      Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

      Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

      Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

      Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      D'Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans

      Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      Wayne Gallman Jr., RB, Atlanta Falcons

      Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

      Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team

    Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

      Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is going to be a popular waiver-wire target after producing passing and rushing touchdowns in his Week 10 debut. However, it's worth noting that Newton may remain a part-time player until he is up to speed in Joe Brady's offense.

      Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, on the other hand, is a surefire starter and easily the most consistent of this year's rookie signal-callers. While the Patriots do run a ground-heavy offense, Jones can make every throw in the book.

      "Mac Jones is every bit as good as Joe Burrow," one NFL coach said, per NBC Sports' Peter King.

      Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Jones threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns. This week, he'll face a Falcons defense that has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. It's not a juicy matchup, but it's certainly not a daunting one.

      Jones is rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues.

    D'Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans

      When Derrick Henry landed on injured reserve with a foot injury and the Tennessee Titans signed Adrian Peterson, Peterson quickly became a popular waiver-wire target. However, managers should take note of the fact that D'Onta Foreman got the start in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

      Foreman's numbers weren't spectacular, but he did carry 11 times, catch a pair of passes and finish with 78 scrimmage yards.

      This week, Foreman and the Titans will face a Houston Texans team that hasn't won since Week 1. Houston has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, in part because opponents are often playing with a lead.

      Houston ranks dead-last in both offensive yardage and scoring. Look for the Titans to get up early and rely on Foreman to help close out the game.

      Foreman is rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues and 2 percent of ESPN leagues.

    Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      This is your weekly reminder that Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is healthy and still available in a lot of leagues—though probably not for long. Gallup returned to the lineup in Week 10 after spending the previous eight weeks sidelined by a calf strain.

      Gallup had three catches for 42 yards in Week 10, and he had four catches for 36 yards in Week 1 before the injury.

      A former 1,000-yard receiver, Gallup has a fair bit of upside, but he's more valuable because of his PPR potential. CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are the centerpieces of Dallas' passing attack, but Gallup is likely to see a handful of receptions each game moving forward.

      This week, he'll face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has been average at best against opposing receivers. The Chiefs have allowed the 15th-most fantasy points to the wideout position. Gallup is rostered in 52 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

            

      *Fantasy roster information and points allowed via FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.

