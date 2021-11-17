Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to TargetNovember 17, 2021
Week 11 has arrived, fantasy fans, which means that it's time to dig into the top plays and potential sleepers for another slate.
This is a critical point in the fantasy season, as only eight weeks remain and the fantasy playoffs are looming. This week's action kicks off with a Thursday night matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons—two teams still vying for spots in the postseason.
Here, you'll find a cheat sheet for the top 50 players in point-per-reception (PPR) formats. You'll also find a look at some of the week's top waiver-wire targets.
As a reminder, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are on bye this week. Make sure to adjust your lineups accordingly.
Fantasy Top 50 , Week 11 PPR
1. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
7. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
8. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
12. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
14. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
15. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
18. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
21. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
22. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
23. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
24. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
28. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
29. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
32. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
33. AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
34. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
35. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
36. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
37. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
40. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
41. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
42. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
43. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
44. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
45. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
46. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
47. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
48. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
49. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
50. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Week 11 Waiver Wire Targets
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Wayne Gallman Jr., RB, Atlanta Falcons
Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is going to be a popular waiver-wire target after producing passing and rushing touchdowns in his Week 10 debut. However, it's worth noting that Newton may remain a part-time player until he is up to speed in Joe Brady's offense.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, on the other hand, is a surefire starter and easily the most consistent of this year's rookie signal-callers. While the Patriots do run a ground-heavy offense, Jones can make every throw in the book.
"Mac Jones is every bit as good as Joe Burrow," one NFL coach said, per NBC Sports' Peter King.
Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Jones threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns. This week, he'll face a Falcons defense that has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. It's not a juicy matchup, but it's certainly not a daunting one.
Jones is rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues.
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans
When Derrick Henry landed on injured reserve with a foot injury and the Tennessee Titans signed Adrian Peterson, Peterson quickly became a popular waiver-wire target. However, managers should take note of the fact that D'Onta Foreman got the start in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.
Foreman's numbers weren't spectacular, but he did carry 11 times, catch a pair of passes and finish with 78 scrimmage yards.
This week, Foreman and the Titans will face a Houston Texans team that hasn't won since Week 1. Houston has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, in part because opponents are often playing with a lead.
Houston ranks dead-last in both offensive yardage and scoring. Look for the Titans to get up early and rely on Foreman to help close out the game.
Foreman is rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues and 2 percent of ESPN leagues.
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
This is your weekly reminder that Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is healthy and still available in a lot of leagues—though probably not for long. Gallup returned to the lineup in Week 10 after spending the previous eight weeks sidelined by a calf strain.
Gallup had three catches for 42 yards in Week 10, and he had four catches for 36 yards in Week 1 before the injury.
A former 1,000-yard receiver, Gallup has a fair bit of upside, but he's more valuable because of his PPR potential. CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are the centerpieces of Dallas' passing attack, but Gallup is likely to see a handful of receptions each game moving forward.
This week, he'll face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that has been average at best against opposing receivers. The Chiefs have allowed the 15th-most fantasy points to the wideout position. Gallup is rostered in 52 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
