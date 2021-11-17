Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

0 of 4

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Experienced fantasy managers know that playing the waiver wire is an important part of the championship process. Drafting the right players is obviously key, but injuries, bye weeks and illnesses can instantly take high draft picks out of the starting lineup.

This week, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are on bye.

Even when managers avoid the injury bug, they should be constantly scouring the waiver wire for potential bench upgrades. Just as successful NFL franchises are regularly looking to improve their rosters, managers should be doing the same.

Here, we'll dive into some prime waiver-wire targets for Week 11. These players are either immediate streaming options or prospects worth stashing for the long term. Each should have a good chance of being available on the wire, and all picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.