Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
Experienced fantasy managers know that playing the waiver wire is an important part of the championship process. Drafting the right players is obviously key, but injuries, bye weeks and illnesses can instantly take high draft picks out of the starting lineup.
This week, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are on bye.
Even when managers avoid the injury bug, they should be constantly scouring the waiver wire for potential bench upgrades. Just as successful NFL franchises are regularly looking to improve their rosters, managers should be doing the same.
Here, we'll dive into some prime waiver-wire targets for Week 11. These players are either immediate streaming options or prospects worth stashing for the long term. Each should have a good chance of being available on the wire, and all picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton last week and immediately designed a package of plays for him. He saw just nine offensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals but still managed to score passing and rushing touchdowns.
Newton is a player whom managers should look to target on the wire if they're streaming at the position or have an upcoming bye week. While he may not be more than a part-time player in the coming weeks, it certainly feels like Newton starting in Carolina is inevitable.
Managers in quarterback flex leagues may also want to consider Newton this week against the Washington Football Team. While Washington did a good job of limiting Tom Brady in Week 10, they've been friendly to opposing signal-callers most of the season. Washington has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Newton is rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues and 13 percent of ESPN leagues.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
New England Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been building momentum since the preseason. With Damien Harris missing Week 10 with a concussion, Stevenson finally got his opportunity to shine.
During a blowout win against the Cleveland Browns, Stevenson did nothing but impress. He finished with 100 rushing yards, two touchdowns, four receptions and 14 receiving yards.
The Patriots are on a short week, facing the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. There's a very real chance that Harris will be out once again. He was, however, reportedly present at Tuesday's practice.
"Multiple reporters at Tuesday's walkthrough practice noted that Harris was present for the portion of the session open to the media," Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk wrote.
The Falcons have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs, so Stevenson is likely only worth a start if Harris cannot go. However, managers need to grab him now—and it's worth keeping him stashed for the rest of the season anyway.
Stevenson is rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues and 28 percent of ESPN leagues.
Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
For a player widely available on the waiver wire, wideout Bryan Edwards has been a surprisingly big piece of the Las Vegas Raiders offense this season.
Edwards has started eight of nine games and has played 80 percent of the snaps. He has compiled 21 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns and has had three separate games with at least 80 receiving yards.
Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Edwards caught three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. This week, he'll face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has been relatively average against opposing wide receivers.
Cincinnati has allowed the 12th-fewest points to the position.
While Edwards is not a slam-dunk play in Week 11, he's a fantastic grab to stream later in the season. He's rostered in only 18 percent of Yahoo leagues and 15 percent of ESPN leagues.
Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tight end Dan Arnold has become a central piece of the Jacksonville Jaguars offense since being acquired in a trade with the Panthers. Through six games with the Jags, he has caught 27 of 39 targets for 323 yards.
While these aren't overly impressive numbers, Arnold has averaged roughly five catches and 50 yards per game—a solid 10 points in most PPR formats. Over the last three weeks, however, Arnold has topped 60 yards in each contest. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, he caught five passes for 75 yards.
The San Francisco 49ers have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, so this isn't necessarily the week to toss Arnold into the starting lineup. However, he's a fine claim-and-stash target for the rest of the season.
Arnold is rostered in 27 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy roster information and points allowed via FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.