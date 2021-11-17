Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

0 of 5

Don Wright/Associated Press

Believe it or not, the 2021 NFL season is more than halfway complete. Only eight weeks remain, and Week 11 kicks off on Thursday night with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

In fantasy, managers are about to hit a critical stretch. The playoffs are still a few weeks away, but now is the time for middling teams to make their push and for strong squads to secure their spots. Making the right lineup decisions is as important as ever.

To help with those Week 11 decisions, we're here with updated point-per-reception rankings for all positions. We'll also dive into some of the best matchups of the week for the top skill spots—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

As a reminder, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are on bye.