Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All PositionsNovember 17, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions
Believe it or not, the 2021 NFL season is more than halfway complete. Only eight weeks remain, and Week 11 kicks off on Thursday night with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
In fantasy, managers are about to hit a critical stretch. The playoffs are still a few weeks away, but now is the time for middling teams to make their push and for strong squads to secure their spots. Making the right lineup decisions is as important as ever.
To help with those Week 11 decisions, we're here with updated point-per-reception rankings for all positions. We'll also dive into some of the best matchups of the week for the top skill spots—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
As a reminder, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are on bye.
Quarterback
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
12. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
Matchup to Love: Josh Allen vs. Indianapolis Colts
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills stumbled against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. However, they got back on track against the New York Jets in Week 10.
Allen threw for 366 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while the Bills piled on 45 points in a blowout win. The game isn't likely to be as lopsided this week against the Indianapolis Colts, but Allen should again shine.
The Colts are doing an excellent job of staying in the AFC playoff picture. However, they haven't been particularly impressive against opposing quarterbacks. Jags rookie Trevor Lawrence, for example, had just 170 passing yards last week but rushed for 33 and didn't throw an interception. Expect Allen to have much better numbers.
For the season, the Colts have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
2. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
6. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
9. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
10. AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers
11. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
12. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
13. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
14. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
16. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins
17. Michael Carter, New York Jets
18. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
19. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
20. Antonio Gibson, New Orleans Saints
Matchup to Love: Najee Harris at Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris might not be the most impressive ball-carrier, as he's averaged just 3.7 yards per carry this season. However, he's been a fantastic all-around player and a real gem in PPR leagues.
Harris has 44 receptions already for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also has a solid PPR floor, as he's caught at least three passes in each of his last four games. He has also caught five or more passes in four different games this season.
Last week against the Detroit Lions, Harris rushed for 105 yards and caught four balls for another 28 yards. He could have a similar outing this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing ball-carriers this season.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
4. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
6. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
14. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
15. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
16. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
17. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens
18. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
19. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
20. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
Matchup to Love: Stefon Diggs vs. Indianapolis Colts
Bills wideout Stefon Diggs hasn't quite been the fantasy superstar that he was a year ago. the addition of Emmanuel Sanders has helped elevate the Buffalo offense as a whole, but it's also taken away from Diggs' weekly production.
That said, Diggs is still capable of having the occasional huge game. Last week against the Jets, for example, he caught eight passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. As is the case with Allen, Diggs could be in line for back-to-back big performances.
The Colts have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season.
For those playing in daily fantasy sports (DFS) leagues, Allen and Diggs should make for an excellent stack in Week 11.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
6. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
7. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
8. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
Matchup to Love: Dalton Schultz at Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz isn't a consistent fantasy performer. He's produced fewer than 20 receiving yards three times this season and twice in the last three weeks. When he's on, though, he can be a week-winner.
In Schultz's other six games, he's caught at least four passes and has had no fewer than 45 receiving yards.
This is a terrific week to trust Schultz. He and the Cowboys will battle the resurgent Kansas City Chiefs in what could very well be a shootout. The Chiefs have struggled to shut down opposing tight ends too.
While Kansas City held Darren Waller to just four receptions and 24 yards last week, it has been burned by opposing tight ends often. For the year, the Chiefs have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.
Defense/Special Teams and Kicker
D/ST
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Buffalo Bills
3. New England Patriots
4. Miami Dolphins
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. San Francisco 49ers
7. Cleveland Browns
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Arizona Cardinals
10. Philadelphia Eagles
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Baltimore Ravens
Kicker
1. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
3. Randy Bullock, Tennessee Titans
4. Nick Folk, New England Patriots
5. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings
7. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
10. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys
11. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals
12. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
*Fantasy points against from FantasyPros.