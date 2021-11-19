Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Quarterback-needy fantasy football managers should make room on their rosters for a familiar face who's indeed back.

Keep an open mind with the Carolina Panthers offense as one the most captivating players in NFL history resurfaces with his old team. He's not going to just bring style points, either; expect him to make a significant impact.

Perhaps you missed out on Hunter Henry and Dawson Knox this season. Don't worry, because another pair of tight ends are on the rise. Both have intriguing matchups that propel them into the spotlight for Week 11.

Last week, the Tennessee Titans showcased a new lead running back, and one of their wide receivers broke out for a big game. They could feast on a bottom-tier defense this week.

Let's take a look at eight sleeper options for Week 11. They're all rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.