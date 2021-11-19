Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionNovember 19, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Quarterback-needy fantasy football managers should make room on their rosters for a familiar face who's indeed back.
Keep an open mind with the Carolina Panthers offense as one the most captivating players in NFL history resurfaces with his old team. He's not going to just bring style points, either; expect him to make a significant impact.
Perhaps you missed out on Hunter Henry and Dawson Knox this season. Don't worry, because another pair of tight ends are on the rise. Both have intriguing matchups that propel them into the spotlight for Week 11.
Last week, the Tennessee Titans showcased a new lead running back, and one of their wide receivers broke out for a big game. They could feast on a bottom-tier defense this week.
Let's take a look at eight sleeper options for Week 11. They're all rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.
QB Cam Newton vs. Washington Football Team (36 Percent Rostered)
Last week, Cam Newton had arguably the most efficient fantasy stat line of any player, logging two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) with only three carries and four pass attempts.
In Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, Newton served as P.J. Walker's backup, but he scored on the Carolina Panthers' first two drives and set the tone for a 34-10 blowout victory.
Going forward, Newton will likely have a bigger role in the offense. This week, he'll take most of the first-team reps, according to head coach Matt Rhule, so the 32-year-old quarterback seems slated to start over Walker on Sunday.
Newton has the best matchup possible against the Washington Football Team, who have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. With his rushing ability, he's a sleeper and a QB1-level starter in Week 11. Remember, last year with the New England Patriots, the dual-threat signal-caller rushed for 12 touchdowns.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo at Jacksonville Jaguars (26 Percent Rostered)

Jimmy Garoppolo may have cooled the chatter about his potential successor, Trey Lance. Over the past two weeks, Garoppolo has thrown for 508 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. In two of the last three weeks, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback racked up 320-plus passing yards.
In Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, Garoppolo didn't have to throw the ball all over the field because the 49ers rushed for 156 yards on 44 attempts. This week, he may have to do more of the heavy lifting against a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that ranks 11th against the run and 25th versus the pass.
Garoppolo has one of his top targets back in tight end George Kittle, who's caught 11 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns since his Week 9 return from a calf injury. On top of that, wideout Deebo Samuel lists second leaguewide in receiving yards (979) in an impressive year.
Garoppolo has the matchup and the playmakers to carve up the Jaguars' pass defense for a big day on the road.
RB Alex Collins vs. Arizona Cardinals (45 Percent Rostered)

Running back Chris Carson's status for Week 11 remains unclear. He hasn't suited up since Week 4 because of a neck injury.
Even if Carson returns to practice in some capacity this week, don't expect him to reclaim the featured role after more than a month on the sidelines. Collins will likely take on a bulk of the carries for at least another game.
Collins hasn't eclipsed 44 rushing yards or scored a touchdown since Week 6. However, in the upcoming contest, he will face the Arizona Cardinals' vulnerable run defense that's allowed 120-plus yards in six out of 10 games. The unit gave up an average of 118.7 yards on the ground over the past three outings.
Despite Collins' disappointing finishes in recent weeks, he has a steady workload with at least 10 carries in six consecutive games. As the lead ball-carrier in Carson's absence, the sixth-year tailback holds RB2 value in a favorable matchup.
RB D'Onta Foreman vs. Houston Texans (49 Percent Rostered)

A couple of weeks ago, managers picked up Adrian Peterson and Jeremy McNichols as speculative adds after running back Derrick Henry underwent foot surgery.
Yet D'Onta Foreman emerged with a sizable workload as a starter last week against the New Orleans Saints, logging 13 touches for 78 yards. He didn't rack up a ton of fantasy points, but the fifth-year running back recorded more rush attempts than Peterson (eight) and McNichols (four). Also worth noting, quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted him twice in the passing game.
Foreman's role may continue to grow, but if he maintains his current touch volume, the 25-year-old running back could have a big game against his former team. The Houston Texans allow the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs. They've also ceded the second-most rushing yards and touchdowns leaguewide.
Despite the Titans' committee approach, Foreman could provide solid RB2 or flex value if he reaches paydirt or hauls in a couple of passes against a defense that's giving up the fourth-most points and third-most yards this season.
WR Bryan Edwards vs. Cincinnati Bengals (19 Percent Rostered)

Here's something few managers may know about Bryan Edwards: Among players with at least 17 catches, he leads the league in yards per reception (20.7).
Quarterback Derek Carr's aggressive playing style has allowed Edwards to gradually blossom into a deep-ball threat in the Las Vegas Raiders' aerial attack. The second-year wideout doesn't need a high volume of targets to post decent fantasy numbers.
In Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Edwards caught three passes for a team-leading 88 receiving yards and a touchdown. He's scored in two of the last three games.
Even though Edwards lists a distant third behind tight end Darren Waller and wideout Hunter Renfrow in targets on the team, he's commanded at least four in all but one game. While wideout DeSean Jackson learns the offensive system as the speedy replacement for Henry Ruggs III, Edwards could become more involved in the passing attack.
This week, Edwards will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who field the 24th-ranked pass defense and allowed 75 points over the last two games.
WR Marcus Johnson vs. Houston Texans (15 Percent Rostered)

Out of nowhere, Marcus Johnson jumped on the fantasy radar with five catches for 100 yards last week against the New Orleans Saints. Before that outing, he had four receptions for 60 yards all season.
That was Johnson's third 100-plus-yard receiving game of his career, which shows he's capable of taking advantage of opportunities. Managers should pick him up while wideout Julio Jones recovers from a hamstring injury.
Jones will spend at least two more games on injured reserve, so Johnson has a short window of time to showcase himself in a big role before the Tennessee Titans' Week 13 bye.
This week, Johnson will face the Houston Texans, who allow the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers and have surrendered 16 passing touchdowns (ranked 20th) in nine contests. He could shine again in Week 11.
TE Cole Kmet vs. Baltimore Ravens (22 Percent Rostered)

Since Week 6, rookie quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet have developed a chemistry that deserves some attention.
Kmet has recorded at least four catches and 43 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He racked up a career-high 87 receiving yards in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers' stingy ninth-ranked pass defense.
Kmet could have another standout performance against the Baltimore Ravens, who are tied for eighth with the Los Angeles Rams in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Even more appealing, the Ravens have allowed the most passing yards leaguewide.
Ravens linebackers Malik Harrison and Patrick Queen allow completion rates of 73.3 percent and 81.0 percent, respectively. With Baltimore's issues covering intermediate routes, Kmet may reach a new career high in receiving yards this week.
TE Adam Trautman at Philadelphia Eagles (6 Percent Rostered)

Without wide receiver Michael Thomas, the New Orleans Saints must identify consistent pass-catchers other than running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the previous game with a knee injury.
Quarterback Trevor Siemian, who took over for Jameis Winston in Week 8, has developed a rapport with Adam Trautman. Over the last two outings, the second-year tight end has converted 13 targets into nine receptions for 79 yards. Last week against the Tennessee Titans, he led the club in catches (five).
With or without Kamara in the lineup, Trautman draws an appealing matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, who allow the second-most fantasy points to tight ends.
Because of Philadelphia's inability to cover the middle of the field, Trautman could eat up yards on short-to-intermediate routes. He should see plenty of targets in the seam areas.

