Survivor Series No Longer a Priority for WWE, More Raw Fallout

Survivor Series No Longer a Priority for WWE, More Raw FalloutNovember 16, 2021
WWE has rarely given much respect to the final show in its quartet of "Big Four" pay-per-views, and the November 15 edition of Raw did little to add any excitement to Sunday's battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.
Adam Pearce has continued to shift the teams for Raw and SmackDown. This week, the WWE official dropped Rey Mysterio from the Raw men's team after he was beaten by Bobby Lashley and added Austin Theory in his place.
Kevin Owens explained his attack on Big E, putting the blame on the WWE champion. He would then go on to face one of his longest-standing rivals in easily the best match of the night, Finn Balor.
Liv Morgan made a statement by laying out Becky Lynch. The former Riott Squad member seems poised to pull off a big upset, which may be the right move for the future of the red brand.
WWE continued to struggle in establishing its tag team divisions despite most of the show being defined by teams. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. split wins against Carmella and Queen Zelina, while AJ Styles and Omos picked up a quick victory over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.
Raw showed in many ways that WWE is not bringing its A-game ahead of Survivor Series and is focusing more on a future beyond Sunday's PPV instead.
Survivor Series Build Has Been WWE's Worst Major Event Booking in Years
Brand supremacy has often been a buzz term for WWE to establish stakes without actually doing much to build a story. That is clearer than ever ahead of this year's Survivor Series PPV featuring Raw and SmackDown.
WWE has not given Sunday's show any substantial story. The men's and women's elimination tag matches have been built around officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville arbitrarily pulling wrestlers from teams and adding new competitors.
Damian Priest wasn't even on Monday's Raw after it was finally announced he would fight Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series. And The Artist has been repeatedly losing on SmackDown.
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair is an easy sell, but it has been done so often in the recent past. Roman Reigns vs. Big E is the exception to the rule, but WWE could have done more there as well.
Monday's Raw felt like proof WWE does not value its major events much anymore and Survivor Series is the biggest casualty of that.
Liv Morgan Needs to Win Big This Time
Liv Morgan is an unfamiliar position. After years of being talked about as one of the most underrated wrestlers on the roster, she is finally in position for the biggest match of her career.
This is a rare opportunity for WWE to crown a fresh face with little build. At 27 years old, Morgan has a chance to hit that next gear and add a new name to the top of the women's division.
Big Time Becks has not needed the Raw women's title since she won it at SummerSlam in August. She is a star in her own right. WWE might benefit from her as champion but it can also profit from her chasing the belt.
The time is right for a new women's champion. Will WWE deliver? It feels more unlikely than likely, but there is always a chance the company will finally reward a Superstar who has stuck with it through thick and thin.
Kevin Owens and Finn Balor Could Be the Feud to Keep Raw Afloat
Kevin Owens is a new man. His motivations are clear as he finally accepts no one will ever trust him. He feels more dangerous than ever, and that makes him one of the best characters on Raw.
Finn Balor has also found fresh life on the red brand and puts on shows every week. He got that chance again with KO, and they had the best match of the night on Monday, if not the last few months.
This is a rare opportunity for WWE to see what is working and capitalize. Owens and Balor have chemistry to spare and their friendship translates well to fighting in the ring. This should not be a one-off contest.
While Owens appears to be on a collision course with Big E, Seth Rollins has the next shot at the WWE title. So, it makes more sense for The Prizefighter to build his credibility first in a rivalry with The Prince.
They would have the best time working together and make Raw just a bit more watchable each week.
Tag Team Wrestling in WWE Is Struggling to Survive
The Raw tag team division is not lacking for talent, but it does have a dearth of credibility.
Even AJ Styles cannot make it equal to the sum of its parts. His team with Omos is losing steam, and defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode after they briefly gained some momentum does not help.
Randy Orton and Riddle remain a fun pairing at the head of the division, but the only wrestlers breathing down their necks are already-established teams such as The Street Profits.
The women's tag team division is in complete shambles despite all the talent on both brands. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. have not looked like a cohesive team since taking the gold, and Queen Zelina and Carmella have embarrassed them recently.
The SmackDown women do not seem that interested in the gold, which mainly is just around to give two women forced together with a little more spotlight than they would have gotten otherwise. They are merely temporary alliances.
It just does not seem like WWE has any idea how to keep the divisions going. The women have nothing, and the men have little beyond The New Day and The Usos on SmackDown and RK-Bro and The Street Profits on Raw. The division looks sparse, and those rivalries can only last so long.