Survivor Series No Longer a Priority for WWE, More Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has rarely given much respect to the final show in its quartet of "Big Four" pay-per-views, and the November 15 edition of Raw did little to add any excitement to Sunday's battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

Adam Pearce has continued to shift the teams for Raw and SmackDown. This week, the WWE official dropped Rey Mysterio from the Raw men's team after he was beaten by Bobby Lashley and added Austin Theory in his place.

Kevin Owens explained his attack on Big E, putting the blame on the WWE champion. He would then go on to face one of his longest-standing rivals in easily the best match of the night, Finn Balor.

Liv Morgan made a statement by laying out Becky Lynch. The former Riott Squad member seems poised to pull off a big upset, which may be the right move for the future of the red brand.

WWE continued to struggle in establishing its tag team divisions despite most of the show being defined by teams. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. split wins against Carmella and Queen Zelina, while AJ Styles and Omos picked up a quick victory over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Raw showed in many ways that WWE is not bringing its A-game ahead of Survivor Series and is focusing more on a future beyond Sunday's PPV instead.