Every NFL Team's Most Boneheaded Decision of 2021

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo's continued presence as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers coupled with Mac Jones' ascension as the clear-cut top rookie signal-caller has turned up the heat on general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan as Trey Lance continues to wait his turn.

The selection of Lance made sense. It still does. His athleticism will help expand Shanahan's offensive scheme and make it harder to defend. But he's the only one of five first-round rookie quarterbacks who's not a full-time starter (sans Zach Wilson's sprained right knee).

Garoppolo is a solid starting option, and he's not performing poorly. But the 49ers traded up to select Lance with the third overall pick for a reason. Yet he's not playing. Jones, on the other hand, is helping lead the Patriots to a possible playoff berth.

Jones has more passing yards and the same number of passing touchdowns as Garoppolo and Lance combined. The notion that he could've been the present and the future of the franchise all in one, starting this year, is hard to discount.

Considering how the Alabama product was immediately linked to Shanahan after San Francisco traded up, his performance will be forever linked to Lance.