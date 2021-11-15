3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 10 Loss

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns had their biggest win of the season in Week 9, dominating the rival Cincinnati Bengals and looking like a legitimate playoff threat in the process. On Sunday, though, they were demolished by a New England Patriots team that is more likely to be a postseason contender.

There's no way to sugarcoat it: The Browns were embarrassed. They scored a touchdown on their opening drive, and that was about the only positive of the afternoon. For the rest of the game, Cleveland was out-coached, outplayed and outshone by what is quickly becoming a scary Patriots team.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield got hurt again (knee), and the Browns' playoff chances took an even bigger hit. Here are three key takeaways from Cleveland's 45-7 loss in Week 10.