Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire AddsNovember 15, 2021
Fantasy football managers never know when they may have to dive into the waiver wire in search of a new player for their lineups. Injuries can happen at any time, and they seem even more pronounced as the fantasy playoffs draw closer.
Even if you haven't been hit hard by injuries, it's important to plan ahead. Don't waste a roster spot on a player you wouldn't trust as a fill-in option. There are players on most waiver wires who are turning into solid fantasy options on a weekly basis.
Here are early positional rankings for Week 11, along with some potential waiver-wire targets for the week.
Quarterbacks
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen vs. IND
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. NYG
3. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at KC
4. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. DAL
5. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. NO
6. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at MIN
7. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at CHI
8. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill vs. HOU
9. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. PIT
10. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow at LV
Waiver-Wire Target: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton vs. WAS
Cam Newton didn't have to start to make an impact in his Carolina Panthers return in Week 10. Although P.J. Walker spent the majority of the time under center, Newton came into the game and provided a pair of first-quarter touchdowns (one rushing, one passing) in an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
If Newton (rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues and 12 percent of ESPN leagues) stays in a role in which he only enters the game on certain packages, he won't be a fantasy option. But it's hard to imagine the Panthers won't give him an opportunity to start now that he's gotten his first NFL action of 2021.
In Week 11, Carolina is facing the Washington Football Team, which has given up some big quarterback performances this season. So if Newton gets the start against former head coach Ron Rivera, he will immediately become a top streaming option for the week.
Projection: 266 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
2. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at KC
3. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. GB
4. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at LAC
5. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. DET
6. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. PIT
7. Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift at CLE
8. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at BUF
9. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. CIN
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette vs. NYG
Waiver-Wire Target: New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson at ATL
With Damien Harris out in Week 10 because of a concussion, Rhamondre Stevenson was the New England Patriots' primary back and carried the ball 20 times against the Cleveland Browns. He used those increased opportunities to put up impressive numbers, as he had 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Stevenson is available in at least two-thirds of of fantasy leagues, but if this is a sign of things to come, he could become a player who will help some managers win championships this season. He's even more valuable in points-per-reception formats because he's also getting some work in the passing game.
There's a good chance New England will have a sizable lead in its Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. And if that's the case, it should keep the ball on the ground, allowing Stevenson to rack up some more big numbers.
Projection: 110 yards and a touchdown.
Wide Receivers
1. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at MIN
2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. DAL
3. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. IND
4. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. HOU
5. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown at CHI
6. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb at KC
7. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel at JAX
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. NYG
9. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase at LV
10. Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks at TEN
Waiver-Wire Target: Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington at LAC
James Washington is a boom-or-bust fantasy receiver. He isn't likely to get a lot of targets in a given week, but he has the potential to come through for some big plays. And he can be a solid flex play if it's a matchup in which he's more likely to get into the end zone.
In Week 10, Washington only had two catches for 15 yards, but he caught a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, who started in place of Ben Roethlisberger (reserve/COVID-19 list). Once Roethlisberger returns, Washington's value will increase.
Chase Claypool is dealing with a toe injury, so it's possible Washington (available in at least 97 percent of fantasy leagues) gets more involved. If you're desperate for a receiver for Week 11, it may be worth taking a chance on Washington.
Projection: 55 yards and a touchdown
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. DAL
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at CHI
3. Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki at NYJ
4. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. CIN
5. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at JAX
6. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson at CLE
7. Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox vs. IND
8. Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth at LAC
9. Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz at KC
10. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. NE
Waiver-Wire Target: Jacksonville Jaguars TE Dan Arnold vs. SF
It's hard to find tight ends worthy of starting consideration on the waiver wire this deep into the season. Yet Dan Arnold is rostered in only 26 percent of all fantasy leagues.
Arnold had five catches for 67 yards in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, and he also caught a two-point conversion. So it ended up being a solid showing—and much better than what you would get from many of the streaming options who are available.
It's also smart to start Arnold because he has a high floor, having been targeted at least seven times in four of Jacksonville's past five games. He's going to keep getting passes thrown his way, and it may be only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown of 2021.
Projection: 46 yards and a touchdown.
Fantasy information according to FantasyPros.