Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

0 of 4

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers never know when they may have to dive into the waiver wire in search of a new player for their lineups. Injuries can happen at any time, and they seem even more pronounced as the fantasy playoffs draw closer.

Even if you haven't been hit hard by injuries, it's important to plan ahead. Don't waste a roster spot on a player you wouldn't trust as a fill-in option. There are players on most waiver wires who are turning into solid fantasy options on a weekly basis.

Here are early positional rankings for Week 11, along with some potential waiver-wire targets for the week.