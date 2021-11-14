Hockey Hall of Fame 2021: Induction Ceremony Start Time and TV Info

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The six members of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 have had to wait an extra year for their special night, but it will finally arrive Monday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn't an induction ceremony last November. So instead of selecting another class this year, the Hockey Hall of Fame decided to hold off and wait to honor the Class of 2020.

The inductees will be honored at Meridian Hall in Toronto. There have been events taking place throughout the weekend, but it will culminate with Monday's induction ceremony, which will be preceded by a gala celebration.

Here's everything else you need to know for the Hockey Hall of Fame induction for the Class of 2020.

Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Info

Date: Monday, Nov. 15

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Induction Class

Ken Holland: General manager for Detroit Red Wings (1997-2019) and Edmonton Oilers (2019-present)

Marian Hossa: Forward for Ottawa Senators (1997-2004), Atlanta Thrashers (2005-08), Pittsburgh Penguins (2008), Detroit Red Wings (2008-09) and Chicago Blackhawks (2009-17)

Jarome Iginla: Forward for Calgary Flames (1996-2013), Pittsburgh Penguins (2013), Boston Bruins (2013-14), Colorado Avalanche (2014-16) and Los Angeles Kings (2017)

Kevin Lowe: Defenseman for Edmonton Oilers (1979-92, 1996-98) and New York Rangers (1992-96)

Kim St-Pierre: Goaltender for Canada's national women's hockey team (2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympics)

Doug Wilson: Defenseman for Chicago Blackhawks (1977-91) and San Jose Sharks (1991-93)

Preview

For fans who have watched the Hockey Hall of Fame induction in recent years, they will notice things will look a bit different this time around. First, the ceremony is being held away from the Allen Lambert Galleria, which had hosted the event since 1993.

This year's venue, Meridian Hall, is a theater across the street from the Hockey Hall of Fame. The event has been moved there because it has a better layout for social distancing. Also, attendees will be required to be masked and fully vaccinated.

"To be able to go across the street and spread people out a little bit more in a theater setting should work fantastically," Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald said, per NHL.com's Dave Stubbs. "I'll be very interested to hear, when it's done, not only what our people are saying but what the newest Hall of Famers are saying as well."

Marian Hossa and Jarome Iginla were both on the ballot for the first time when they were elected to the Class of 2020. And it's not a surprise that these two didn't have to wait long to be enshrined.

Hossa had 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 games over his 19 NHL seasons. He won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks. Iginla, meanwhile, had 625 goals and 675 assists in 1,554 games over his 20 NHL seasons. He won two "Rocket" Richard Trophies as the league's top goal scorer (2001-02 and 2003-04), and he will be the fourth Black player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The other two men's players in the Class of 2020 had much longer waits before getting elected. Doug Wilson was in his 24th year of eligibility, while Kevin Lowe was in his 20th.

St-Pierre will be the eighth woman inducted into the Hall of Fame and the first who was a goaltender. She helped Team Canada win three Olympic gold medals and five Women's World Championship titles.

Holland led the Red Wings to three Stanley Cups during his tenure as general manager, and he's still adding to his career totals with the Oilers.

It's been nearly 17 months since these six inductees learned they would be going into the Hockey Hall of Fame. On Monday they will be finally enshrined as part of the sport's illustrious history.