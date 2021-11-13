The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 197

1 of 6

Make no mistake, Holloway has done more than 99.9 percent of UFC fighters.

Still, he remains as willing as any to get in the trenches.

The 29-year-old Hawaiian was damaged by hard kicks to his left calf and bloodied over his right eye thanks to a deep and jagged cut, but it didn't deter him from getting down and dirty to secure a narrow but clear decision over Rodriguez in their violent five-rounder.

The scores were 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47, all in Holloway's favor.

The B/R card was also 49-46 in the direction of Holloway, who scored a career-best three takedowns and landed 143 significant strikes to the head of Rodriguez, who was cut and swollen around both eyes and had a sickeningly swollen left foot thanks to the frequency of his kicks.

Both fighters were taken to a local hospital after leaving the Octagon.

"You can hit Max with a sledgehammer and he's gonna walk forward and hit you with a six-piece combo," Felder said. "Even if you don't understand the rules, that was a fight you had to enjoy.

"I'm trying to think of the last time Max has shown this much damage after a fight."

It was the first fight in two years for Rodriguez, who entered as the No. 3 featherweight contender and threw 79 strikes in the opening round, landing 37 of them and setting a tone of damage to his foe's legs.

Holloway became the aggressor in the second and drove his man backward with punches, a theme he continued over the balance of the fight while mixing in more ground work than usual, probably to avoid the uncharacteristic attacks that Rodriguez was delivering.

The ex-champion landed more shots in each of the subsequent rounds and punished Rodriguez on the ground, too, but the Mexican answered back with submission tries and flying strikes.

"Max is an amazing fighter," Rodriguez said. "He was better than me tonight."