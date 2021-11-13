Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownNovember 13, 2021
On some weeks, the NFL's Thursday night game can set up fantasy football managers for a monster weekend.
This was not one of them.
The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens combined for just 32 points, and only two of them came from offensive touchdowns.
Hopefully, you had minimal exposure to the contest, because otherwise your projected point totals might already be behind schedule. If that's the case, you need to ace the remainder of the Week 10 slate, so let's help make that happen with rankings at each of the four skill positions.
Quarterback
1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Washington)
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)
3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at Las Vegas Raiders)
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Carolina Panthers)
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (at Denver Broncos)
10. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
At some point, Tom Brady's age will presumably catch up to him, but this apparently isn't the time.
The 44-years-young signal-caller has been the highest scorer in fantasy this season. That's remarkable on its own, but even more so when considering he doesn't get any of the rushing bumps so many of his contemporaries do. He has 14 carries on the season for 39 yards and a single score.
As a passer, though, he is unrivaled. No one has thrown more touchdown passes (25), and no one averages more passing yards (331.3 per game). Enjoy this brilliance while it's here, because it (probably) won't last forever.
Running Back
1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at Arizona Cardinals)
3. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Detroit Lions)
4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at Los Angeles Chargers)
5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at Tennessee Titans)
7. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Carolina Panthers)
8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
9. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
10. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)
The fantasy world needs a fill-in RB1 with Derrick Henry potentially shelved for the season after foot surgery. Why not Jonathan Taylor?
The two-time Doak Walker Award winner doesn't look much different with the Colts than he did as a Wisconsin Badger. He still runs for a ridiculous yards-per-carry average (5.9 this season). He's becoming a touchdown machine (nine scores his last six games). And he has no problem handling a heavy workload (19 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9).
Wherever Taylor was drafted in your league, it was surely too late.
Wide Receiver
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at Las Vegas Raiders)
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)
5. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
6. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Detroit Lions)
7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Washington)
8. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Washington)
9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at Green Bay Packers)
10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
Matthew Stafford's move to L.A. figured to be good news for Rams receivers, but no one saw this kind of campaign coming for Cooper Kupp. His average draft position didn't even land inside the top 50, per FantasyPros.
He's been the best receiver in fantasy, and it's not particularly close. He leads the NFL in targets (103), receptions (74), receiving yards (1,019) and receiving touchdowns (10). His next score will set a new career high, and barring injury, he'll shatter his previous bests in catches and yards before long, too.
Even with Odell Beckham Jr. added to this receiving group, there's no reason to think Kupp's status as an (the?) elite fantasy wideout is at all in jeopardy.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at Las Vegas Raiders)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at Denver Broncos)
8. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Detroit Lions)
9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
10. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)
The Chiefs may not quite be living up to their own standards on offense, but Travis Kelce's placement atop the tight end position is unchanged.
He has 90.8 standard-scoring fantasy points so far. Baltimore's Mark Andrews (78.0) is the only other tight end with more than 70.
Kelce leads tight ends in targets (79), receptions (54), receiving yards (628) and touchdown receptions (five, tied with others for the lead). For fantasy purposes, he is basically a WR1 who just happens to line up at tight end.
