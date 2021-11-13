Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

0 of 4

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

On some weeks, the NFL's Thursday night game can set up fantasy football managers for a monster weekend.

This was not one of them.

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens combined for just 32 points, and only two of them came from offensive touchdowns.

Hopefully, you had minimal exposure to the contest, because otherwise your projected point totals might already be behind schedule. If that's the case, you need to ace the remainder of the Week 10 slate, so let's help make that happen with rankings at each of the four skill positions.