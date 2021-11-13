AEW Full Gear 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

After we saw previews for every match on the card, Tony Schiavone brought Dante Martin out to the ring in front of his hometown. He barely got to speak two words before he was interrupted by The Acclaimed.

They tried to recruit Martin to their team. He responded with two right hands to both men and took them out with a huge dive from the top rope.

The buy-in match saw Nyla Rose team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida. Rose and Rosa tried to feel each other out before Rose hit a kick to the stomach and a running shoulder.

Rosa escaped her grasp and took her down for a quick two-count. Shida tagged in and kept The Native Beast cornered with some double-team offense.

Hayter got the tag and helped her team gain control. They kept the upper hand for several minutes as they put Shida through the wringer. Serena Deeb was shown sitting at ringside as Shida was being dominated.

Shida reversed a suplex from Hayter, but Rosa still had to come in a moment later and save her partner from being pinned. Rosa and Rose both tagged in at the same time and started brawling. Rosa was able to control the pace until Hayter broke up a pin.

Rosa and Shida climbed to the top and took out their opponents with crossbody blocks. Deeb and Shida came face to face but Vickie Guerrero took out Shida with a kendo stick while the ref was distracted.

After a few close calls, Shida and Rosa scored the win and celebrated on the ramp as their opponents and Deeb looked on with disappointment on their faces.

Grade: B

Analysis

The first couple of minutes had good energy but a few awkward moments slowed the momentum down a bit. Once Rose and Hayter had the upper hand, things became a little smoother.

Rosa and Shida are both great at selling for larger opponents, so they did a good job making this look like a competitive fight. The chops Hayter and Rosa exchanged at one point were especially brutal.

As the match progressed, it continued to get better. They kept upping the ante with big spots and had some great exchanges with every combination of opponents.

On most nights, this would have gotten a better grade, but there has to be room left to grow with some of the planned bouts on this card. This was a good way to kick off the action.