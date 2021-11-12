AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 12

1 of 1

Jungle Boy went after Bobby Fish as soon as he hit the ring with a double-leg takedown. He had the upper hand for a moment before Fish threw him to the corner.

He countered a top rope arm drag from Jungle Boy and dropped him onto the rope before he fell to the floor. Fish followed and proceeded to unload on his young opponent.

JB started to get in some offense and used his speed to keep Fish on defense. When they went back to ringside, Fish regained control as the show went to a break.

We returned to see Jungle Boy hit a low dropkick to take Fish out at the knee, followed by a clothesline that turned him inside out. Fish countered a suplex and hit a hammerlock suplex for a two-count.

Fish missed a big roundhouse but he hit an exploder suplex into the ring ropes for another near-fall. He taunted Jungle Boy as he hit kicks to the arm and shoulder, but JB grabbed his leg and wrestled him down into the Snaretrap for the win. Adam Cole ran down and helped Fish beat JB down.

Luchasaurus and Christian made the save, forcing Cole to leave Fish to fend for himself.

Grade: B

Analysis

Not only did the show started with action right away, but the match got going with high energy out of the gate when Jungle Boy rushed Fish before the bell.

Fish is a great wrestler who seems like his current role is being a hitman for The Elite. His goal was to take JB out before he has a match with The Superkliq on Saturday. So far, it's a role he fits well.

This is one of the few times when slowing down might have helped the flow of the match, but everything we saw was executed well, but a few more seconds of selling couldn't hurt.