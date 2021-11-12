Daily Fantasy Football Week 10: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Daily Fantasy Football Week 10: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel LineupsNovember 12, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in one of the most ideal bounce-back spots of the 2021 NFL season in Week 10.
Dallas stays at home to take on the Atlanta Falcons, who have given up the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL.
The combination of Dallas entering Sunday with motivation to rebound from its loss to the Denver Broncos and Atlanta's not-so-great passing defense could set the stage for a strong daily fantasy lineup stack.
Dak Prescott and Co. can chalk up the Week 9 loss as a bad result that happens sometimes in the NFL. A handful of other teams can use the same excuse after the most unpredictable Sunday of the season to date.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers avoided the chaos while on their bye week. They could come out of the off week stronger than ever against a Washington Football Team defense that has been susceptible to large concessions.
Brady may be working with a short-handed wide receiver corps again on Sunday, but that just means there will be some DFS value plays available for selection from the Tampa Bay roster.
Ride Dallas in a Bounce-Back Spot
There are a handful of bounce-back spots across the league in Week 10 after the tumultuous Week 9 for favored teams.
Dallas seems like the safest bet to earn a victory through its high-powered offense because of the numbers put up by the Atlanta passing defense.
The Falcons allowed 17 passing scores through eight games, and they conceded at least 20 points to six of their eight foes.
Dallas is coming off its lowest-scoring week of the campaign. The 16 points managed against Denver does not do the performance justice. Denver was in total control for four quarters, and the Cowboys offense had no answers.
Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper could be the ideal DFS stack to take advantage of the Atlanta defense.
Both wide receivers have over 500 receiving yards, and they have combined for nine touchdown catches. Lamb has one more reception than Cooper.
If you want value plays, Dallas' roster has them as well. Dalton Schultz has 37 receptions and three touchdowns, Cedrick Wilson is averaging 14.7 yards per reception and Michael Gallup is on track to play Sunday, per the team's official website.
A combination of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard could be used at running back as well, but Sunday could be more about the passing game as Dallas tries to get back on track with a full complement of targets available.
Find Value in Tampa Bay's Passing Game
Tampa Bay could be without a handful of its top pass-game producers again in Week 10.
Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said on SiriusXM's NFL channel that Antonio Brown is still working back from an ankle injury and just came out of a walking boot on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Chris Godwin is dealing with a foot injury, and Rob Gronkowski is suffering from a back issue. ESPN's Field Yates detailed the possibility of Godwin, Brown and Gronkowski not playing on Sunday.
The immediate reaction to those potential absences would be to roster Mike Evans, but there could be better DFS value further down the depth chart.
Tyler Johnson would be in line for more receptions, as would the tight end duo of Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.
Giovani Bernard could be a nice value play at running back because of his pass-catching skills. Bernard has 20 receptions on 23 targets and three receiving touchdowns.
Johnson, Brate, Howard and Bernard should all be in consideration for roster spots because the Washington Football Team allows the seventh-most passing yards and second-most aerial touchdowns. Washington is one of two teams that conceded over 20 passing scores. Indianapolis is the other.
We should expect Brady to look fresh out of the bye week, and he will need a few of his depth pieces to come alive in Week 10 to take advantage of what could be one of the most fruitful matchups for DFS players.
Take Denver Players in Favorable Matchup
The Broncos could put together one of the best off-the-radar lineup stacks on Sunday.
Denver returns home after its thrashing of Dallas to take on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has been gashed almost every week by opposing quarterbacks.
In Week 9, the Eagles conceded 356 passing yards in a loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia was especially vulnerable against the Chargers' tight ends. Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham earned touchdown catches from Herbert.
Philadelphia's poor performances against tight ends could lead to a DFS pairing of Teddy Bridgewater and Noah Fant.
The Eagles allowed the most touchdowns to tight ends with eight, and they are fourth behind Baltimore, Miami and Kansas City in yards conceded to players at the position.
Bridgewater and Fant provide a good starting point for a Denver stack that you can build out with any combination of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.
Patrick leads the Broncos in touchdown catches, Sutton has the most catches and receiving yards, and Jeudy is averaging 11.3 yards per catch.
The one area to avoid in this matchup is running back. Philadelphia's rushing defense has been decent lately. It held Detroit and Los Angeles under 100 rushing yards.
