Daily Fantasy Football Week 10: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in one of the most ideal bounce-back spots of the 2021 NFL season in Week 10.

Dallas stays at home to take on the Atlanta Falcons, who have given up the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL.

The combination of Dallas entering Sunday with motivation to rebound from its loss to the Denver Broncos and Atlanta's not-so-great passing defense could set the stage for a strong daily fantasy lineup stack.

Dak Prescott and Co. can chalk up the Week 9 loss as a bad result that happens sometimes in the NFL. A handful of other teams can use the same excuse after the most unpredictable Sunday of the season to date.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers avoided the chaos while on their bye week. They could come out of the off week stronger than ever against a Washington Football Team defense that has been susceptible to large concessions.

Brady may be working with a short-handed wide receiver corps again on Sunday, but that just means there will be some DFS value plays available for selection from the Tampa Bay roster.