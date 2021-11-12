Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We LoveNovember 12, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love
Matchups may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the top-tier talents in fantasy football.
These are the no-brainer, set-them-and-forget-them players leading your roster, so there really isn't much thought given to the stars during the course of the week, beyond hoping for good fortune on the health front.
Having said that, every NFL defense is different, and those differences matter even for the elites going against them.
It's not that a tough matchup will force you to pull a top draft pick out of your lineup, but a great matchup might set the table for a fantasy eruption. Knowing a huge fantasy output is coming—or, at the very least, seems probable—can help simplify the rest of your roster management decisions, as you might be less inclined to reach for upside and more comfortable playing it safe with high-floor options.
Which stars could give fantasy managers that peace of mind in Week 10? Well, after laying out our rankings at the four skill positions, we'll spotlight the star with the best matchup and predict how their final stat line will take shape.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)
2. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Washington)
3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at Las Vegas Raiders)
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Carolina Panthers)
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (at Denver Broncos)
10. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
Best Matchup: Tom Brady vs. Washington
No defense allows more fantasy points to quarterbacks than Washington. In fact, no club even comes close. The difference between what Washington typically allows (25.4 fantasy points per game) and what the second-most generous defense surrenders (22.7 against the Kansas City Chiefs), is wider than the one between Nos. 2 and 10 (20.1 versus the Houston Texans).
Anyone with Tom Brady on their roster should be prepared for a field day, even by his standards. The veteran signal-caller has four different games with at least 375 passing yards and five with four-plus passing touchdowns. It's not out of the question he could clear both marks in this contest.
Projected stats: 312 passing yards, four touchdowns
Running Back
1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at Arizona Cardinals)
3. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Detroit Lions)
4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at Los Angeles Chargers)
5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at Tennessee Titans)
7. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Carolina Panthers)
8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
9. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
10. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)
Best Matchup: Najee Harris vs. Detroit Lions
The Lions allow the second-most fantasy points to the running back position. Sounds pretty rough, right? Well, that's a step up from last season, when they were dead last in the category.
Najee Harris probably spent the week drooling during film sessions, because the fantasy gods have positioned him to go wild in Week 10. His involvement in the passing game comes and goes, but even if it doesn't surface here, he could still do serious damage on the ground.
Projected stats: 116 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Wide Receiver
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at Las Vegas Raiders)
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)
5. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
6. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Detroit Lions)
7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Washington)
8. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Washington)
9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at Green Bay Packers)
10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
Best Matchup: Mike Evans at Washington
Given Washington's aforementioned trouble with fantasy quarterbacks, does it surprise anyone that this defense also struggles to stop opposing receivers? Only the Tennessee Titans have allowed more fantasy points to wideouts this season.
Tampa's receiving depth sometimes limits Evans' production, but his good days can be great. He has already had three games with multiple receiving scores and two with at least six receptions for triple-digit yards. If Brady looks his direction often enough, Evans could increase both of those numbers.
Projected stats: 7 receptions for 107 yards, two touchdowns
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at Las Vegas Raiders)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at Denver Broncos)
8. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Detroit Lions)
9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
10. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (at New York Jets)
Best Matchup: Noah Fant vs. Philadelphia Eagles
As is the case with most tight ends, Noah Fant struggles to provide consistently strong fantasy production. He has already had three games with at least six receptions and another three with three grabs or fewer.
That makes matchups critical for his fantasy outlook, and it doesn't get more favorable for tight ends than a date with Philadelphia's defense. Seven different tight ends have scored against the Eagles, including two last week (Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers). It's tough to put complete confidence in Fant finding the end zone, since he has just three scores on the season, but our crystal ball gives him the benefit of the doubt.
Projected stats: 5 receptions for 65 yards, 1 touchdown
Fantasy statistics used courtesy of Yahoo Sports unless otherwise noted.