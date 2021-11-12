Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

0 of 4

Diamond Images/Getty Images

Matchups may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the top-tier talents in fantasy football.

These are the no-brainer, set-them-and-forget-them players leading your roster, so there really isn't much thought given to the stars during the course of the week, beyond hoping for good fortune on the health front.

Having said that, every NFL defense is different, and those differences matter even for the elites going against them.

It's not that a tough matchup will force you to pull a top draft pick out of your lineup, but a great matchup might set the table for a fantasy eruption. Knowing a huge fantasy output is coming—or, at the very least, seems probable—can help simplify the rest of your roster management decisions, as you might be less inclined to reach for upside and more comfortable playing it safe with high-floor options.

Which stars could give fantasy managers that peace of mind in Week 10? Well, after laying out our rankings at the four skill positions, we'll spotlight the star with the best matchup and predict how their final stat line will take shape.