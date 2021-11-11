Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and BenchNovember 11, 2021
It can always be tricky to know what's going to happen when a strong offensive player goes up against a top NFL defense. Which side is going to prevail? Because it sure looks like the game could go either way.
It's those types of matchups that can lead to difficult decisions having to be made by fantasy football managers in a given week. Either stick with your star player because you're confident he'll still play well against a tough defense, or pivot to another player who may put up better numbers because he's facing a lighter opponent.
Of course, managers can easily make the wrong choice. But here's some start/sit advice to potentially help you prevent that from happening during Week 10.
Sit 'Em: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
Even with star running back Derrick Henry out injured, Ryan Tannehill isn't a quarterback who is worthy of starting in fantasy lineups. And that became evident during Tennessee's Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Titans still ran the ball 22 times, with their RB trio of Adrian Peterson (10 carries), Jeremy McNichols (seven) and D'Onta Foreman (five). Meanwhile, Tannehill had only 27 passing attempts that resulted in 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Tennessee is a good team, but it's not going to now have a high-powered aerial attack just because Henry is out. In fact, it could make it easier for defenses to key in on the passing game with the lack of a star running back in the backfield. And with Tannehill facing a tough Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, he again shouldn't be put into fantasy lineups.
Start 'Em: D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
Fantasy managers may be a bit worried about D'Andre Swift's matchup this week, as the Lions are going on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, even though the Steelers allow the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs per game in the league, per NFL.com, Swift should still be started in Week 10.
First, Swift is heavily involved in Detroit's passing game, and that won't change even if he struggles to get things going on the ground. He actually has more receiving yards (415) than he does rushing yards (289) through his first eight games of the season.
Also, Jamaal Williams has a thigh injury. While the Lions are coming off their bye, Williams still didn't practice on Wednesday. If he can't play, Swift is going to get a bunch of carries in addition to his work in the passing game.
Because of the volume and his receiving ability, Swift remains a must-start running back this week.
Sit 'Em: Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos
Tim Patrick has been a reliable fantasy receiver for much of the season to this point. That was again the case in Week 10 when he had four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was the first time he had more than 42 yards and a score in the same game this year.
But Denver is getting tight end Noah Fant back this week, and Patrick is already part of a receiving corps that also features Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. There may not be a ton of targets for Patrick, so he'll need to maximize the ones that he gets.
However, the Broncos are facing the Philadelphia Eagles, who allow the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers per game in the league, per NFL.com. So if you need a third WR/flex play this week, turn to somebody other than Patrick.
Start 'Em: Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Over the first five weeks of the season, Mike Williams was among the top fantasy wide receivers in the NFL. He had six touchdowns during that span, as well as four games with seven or more catches and at least 82 yards. It seemed he was at the start of a breakout year.
But over the Chargers' past three games, Williams' production has been much quieter. He's had exactly two receptions and five targets in each of those contests while recording only 104 yards over that span. He also hasn't scored a touchdown during that stretch.
However, Week 10 could be a great opportunity for Williams to get back on track. Los Angeles is likely going to have a high-scoring shootout against the Minnesota Vikings, who also allow the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers per game in the league, per NFL.com. Expect Williams to return to putting up solid numbers.