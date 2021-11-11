Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

0 of 4

John McCoy/Associated Press

It can always be tricky to know what's going to happen when a strong offensive player goes up against a top NFL defense. Which side is going to prevail? Because it sure looks like the game could go either way.

It's those types of matchups that can lead to difficult decisions having to be made by fantasy football managers in a given week. Either stick with your star player because you're confident he'll still play well against a tough defense, or pivot to another player who may put up better numbers because he's facing a lighter opponent.

Of course, managers can easily make the wrong choice. But here's some start/sit advice to potentially help you prevent that from happening during Week 10.