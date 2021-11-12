MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2021 Roster?

1 of 31

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There are a lot of numbers to digest in the following article, so allow me to offer an explanation.

Total Net Value was the ultimate factor in determining where each team landed in the rankings and was calculated as follows:

Step 1: I found each player's WAR total for the 2021 season, courtesy of Baseball Reference.

Step 2: Based on the FanGraphs value system, 1.0 WAR was again worth around $8 million in 2021. So from there, each player's WAR from Step 1 was multiplied by eight to give us the player's 2021 value in millions of dollars.

Step 3: Each player's 2021 salary was then subtracted from his 2021 value, resulting in his 2021 net value. Player salaries came from the team pages of Spotrac

Formula: (2021 WAR x 8) - 2021 salary = net value

After that, the cumulative net values of all players who were part of the MLB payroll at any point in 2021 were totaled to determine each team's total net value.

Included is a look at each team's five best and five worst values, along with a few bullet points for each club that consist of notable observations.

For those of you looking for a complete picture of your favorite team, a link to a full breakdown in the form of a Google Sheets document can be found under the total net value for each club.