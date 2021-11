MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2021 Roster? 0 of 31 Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images The Moneyball philosophy of roster building and ever-growing implementation of advanced statistics has profoundly impacted the way MLB teams are assembled. Whether it's a small-market club facing a payroll crunch or a large-market team with a seemingly endless cash flow, every dollar has to be spent with a clear purpose. It's all about getting the most value out of players, from pre-arbitration guys contributing at young ages to big-money stars living up to their lofty paychecks. So, which club got the most value out of its payroll in 2021?

Methodology 1 of 31 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images There are a lot of numbers to digest in the following article, so allow me to offer an explanation. Total Net Value was the ultimate factor in determining where each team landed in the rankings and was calculated as follows: Step 1: I found each player's WAR total for the 2021 season, courtesy of Baseball Reference. Step 2: Based on the FanGraphs value system, 1.0 WAR was again worth around $8 million in 2021. So from there, each player's WAR from Step 1 was multiplied by eight to give us the player's 2021 value in millions of dollars. Step 3: Each player's 2021 salary was then subtracted from his 2021 value, resulting in his 2021 net value. Player salaries came from the team pages of Spotrac Formula: (2021 WAR x 8) - 2021 salary = net value After that, the cumulative net values of all players who were part of the MLB payroll at any point in 2021 were totaled to determine each team's total net value. Included is a look at each team's five best and five worst values, along with a few bullet points for each club that consist of notable observations. For those of you looking for a complete picture of your favorite team, a link to a full breakdown in the form of a Google Sheets document can be found under the total net value for each club.

30. Los Angeles Angels 2 of 31 Sarah Stier/Getty Images Total Net Value: -$3.8 million 5 Best Values DH/SP Shohei Ohtani: +$69 million

1B Jared Walsh: +$21.8 million

SP Patrick Sandoval: +$16.3 million

SP Jose Suarez: +$14 million

RP Raisel Iglesias: +$13.3 million With a $3 million salary and an MLB-leading 9.0 WAR in the first season of a two-year, $8.5 million contract that bought out a pair of his arbitration years, Shohei Ohtani was baseball's most valuable player. Only three other players eclipsed $50 million in net value, and no one else topped $60 million. 5 Worst Values 1B Albert Pujols: -$35.2 million

OF Justin Upton: -$28.6 million

3B Anthony Rendon: -$28.1 million

OF Mike Trout: -$22.8 million

SP Jose Quintana: -$13.7 million Albert Pujols, Justin Upton, Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout earned a combined $117.9 million in 2021 and produced just 0.4 WAR, with all of the positive WAR coming from Trout's 1.8 mark in the 36 games he played.

29. Chicago Cubs 3 of 31 Quinn Harris/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$4.6 million 5 Best Values C Willson Contreras: +$26.2 million

3B Patrick Wisdom: +$17.2 million

OF Rafael Ortega: +$14.8 million

1B Frank Schwindel: +$13.4 million

IF Matt Duffy: +$11 million Willson Contreras was one of just six catchers to provide at least $20 million in net value, checking in fourth on that list behind Salvador Perez (+$28.2M), Mike Zunino (+$27.6M) and Will Smith (+$27.4M). He will be a free agent for the first time following the 2022 season. 5 Worst Values SP Jake Arrieta: -$22.8 million

OF Jason Heyward: -$20.3 million

SP Zach Davies: -$16.6 million

RP Trevor Megill: -$8.3 million

RP Michael Rucker: -$8.2 million It speaks to how awful Jake Arrieta was in 2021 that he ranks as the Cubs' worst net value, ahead of Jason Heyward and his bloated $23.5 million salary. In 20 starts, Arrieta had a 6.88 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and surrendered a .315 opponents' batting average.

28. Baltimore Orioles 4 of 31 Mitchell Layton/Getty Images Total Net Value: +10.8 million 5 Best Values OF Cedric Mullins: +$45.0 million

SP John Means: +$31.4 million

OF Austin Hays: +$25.0 million

RP Cole Sulser: +$17.9 million

IF Ramon Urias: +$15.5 million Cedric Mullins trailed only Tyler O'Neill (+$50.6M), Juan Soto (+$47.5M) and Bryan Reynolds (+$47.4) in net value among outfielders, turning in the first 30/30 season in Orioles history while earning just $577,000 as a pre-arbitration player. 5 Worst Values 1B Chris Davis: -$17.0 million

IF Pat Valaika: -$15.0 million

3B Maikel Franco: -$12.8 million

RP Adam Plutko: -$8.4 million

SS Richie Martin: -$8.3 million Slugger Chris Davis retired in August, six seasons into his seven-year, $161 million contract. While he launched 38 home runs in 2016, he finished with a .196 average, 80 OPS+, 36 percent strikeout rate and minus-2.7 WAR over the life of the deal.

27. Arizona Diamondbacks 5 of 31 Norm Hall/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$11.3 million 5 Best Values SP Zac Gallen: +$17.8 million

C Carson Kelly: +$15.9 million

IF Eduardo Escobar: +$13.4 million

SP Merrill Kelly: +$13.4 million

C/OF Daulton Varsho: +$13.2 million The D-backs were the only team in baseball that did not have a $20 million net-value player, though Zac Gallen and Carson Kelly might have gotten there if not for injuries. Ketel Marte (+$8.4M) also missed significant time but still logged positive value on his $6 million salary. 5 Worst Values OF Kole Calhoun: -$8.8 million

RP Alex Young: -$8.3 million

RP J.B. Bukauskas: -$7.5 million

RP Brett de Geus: -$6.7 million

OF Tim Locastro: -$6.7 million The two-year, $16 million contract that Kole Calhoun signed prior to the 2020 season looked like a good bargain at the time, as he was fresh off a 33-homer, 1.6-WAR campaign. After launching 16 home runs during the shortened 2020 season, he hit .235 with an 81 OPS+ and minus-0.1 WAR in the second year of the deal.

26. Texas Rangers 6 of 31 Tim Warner/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$31.3 million 5 Best Values OF Adolis Garcia: +$29.9 million

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa: +$28.4 million

OF Joey Gallo: +$26.6 million

1B Nathaniel Lowe: +$18.6 million

SP Kyle Gibson: +$15.8 million The new middle-infield tandem of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Solak (+$7.5M) proved to be one of the more valuable spots on the Texas roster. Rookie Andy Ibanez (+$13.2M) also provided significant positive value while bouncing around the infield. 5 Worst Values DH Khris Davis: -$18.4 million

2B Rougned Odor: -$11.8 million

OF David Dahl: -$10.7 million

SP Spencer Howard: -$9.8 million

SP Jordan Lyles: -$9.6 million Designated hitter Khris Davis and second baseman Rougned Odor were the two highest earners on the Rangers roster in 2021, and they played a combined 22 games for the team while finishing their seasons elsewhere.

25. Washington Nationals 7 of 31 G Fiume/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$36.4 million 5 Best Values OF Juan Soto: +$47.5 million

SS Trea Turner: +$23.6 million

2B Josh Harrison: +$20.1 million

1B Josh Bell: +$18.5 million

C Yan Gomes: +$12.9 million While three of the Nationals' top five values finished the season elsewhere, and Josh Bell could be on his way out the door this winter as he enters his final year before free agency, shortstop Alcides Escobar (+$11.7M) deserves a tip of the cap. The 34-year-old returned to the big leagues for the first time since 2018 and posted 1.6 WAR in 75 games to earn a one-year extension in October. 5 Worst Values SP Patrick Corbin: -$32.4 million

SP Stephen Strasburg: -$22.8 million

SP Erick Fedde: -$11.8 million

RP Wander Suero: -$10.1 million

RP Will Harris: -$9.6 million Only injured ace Justin Verlander, who earned $33 million and missed the entire season after Tommy John surgery, posted more negative value among pitchers than Patrick Corbin. The left-hander edged Jake Arrieta (-$27.7M) and Carlos Martinez (-$23.7M) for the bottom spot among active pitchers.

24. New York Mets 8 of 31 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$49.7 million 5 Best Values 1B Pete Alonso: +$32.9 million

OF Brandon Nimmo: +$24.1 million

RP Aaron Loup: +$19.2 million

SP Jacob deGrom: +$18 million

2B Javier Baez: +$15 million The Mets deferred $13.5 million of Jacob deGrom's 2021 salary to 2036 as part of a $52.5 million deferral on his five-year, $137.5 million contract. That allowed him to still post a positive net value in 2021 despite missing the entire second half with forearm tightness. 5 Worst Values SP Carlos Carrasco: -$19.2 million

RP Jeurys Familia: -$16.7 million

SP Noah Syndergaard: -$10.5 million

C James McCann: -$9.8 million

OF Dominic Smith: -$8.2 million For all the talk of how disappointing his Mets debut was this year, Francisco Lindor (+$2.5M) still managed to provide positive value on his $22.3 million salary. That figure jumps to $34.1 million in 2022 and stays there until 2031, so he'll need to bounce back to remain in the black.

23. Pittsburgh Pirates 9 of 31 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$53.4 million 5 Best Values OF Bryan Reynolds: +$47.4 million

C Jacob Stallings: +$22.7 million

2B Adam Frazier: +$20.7 million

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes: +$18.6 million

RP David Bednar: +$16.2 million Bryan Reynolds accounted for just 1.3 percent of the Pittsburgh Pirates' overall salary, yet his production amounted to 88.8 percent of the team's total net value. The 26-year-old is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter and projected for a healthy raise to $4.5 million. 5 Worst Values OF Gregory Polanco: -$21.4 million

RP Cody Ponce: -$8.2 million

RP Luis Oviedo: -$7.8 million

C Michael Perez: -$7 million

SP Trevor Cahill: -$5.5 million The five-year, $35 million extension that Gregory Polanco signed in 2016 looked like a team-friendly stroke of genius at the time. Instead, he hit just .231 with a 91 OPS+ and minus-0.5 WAR in 437 games over the life of the deal before he was released in August.

22. Minnesota Twins 10 of 31 Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$68.3 million 5 Best Values 2B Jorge Polanco: +$34.1 million

OF Byron Buxton: +$30.9 million

IF/OF Luis Arraez: +$26.6 million

C Mitch Garver: +$14.9 million

OF Max Kepler: +$10.3 million There was technically a tie for the fifth spot, with Jose Berrios (+$10.3M) matching the positive net value that Max Kepler produced. However, he finished the season in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform, so the tie went to the player who stuck around all year. The value that Byron Buxton produced in 61 games is absurd. 5 Worst Values SP J.A. Happ: -$19.6 million

SP Matt Shoemaker: -$16.4 million

SP Randy Dobnak: -$11.1 million

RP Alex Colome: -$10.6 million

SP Griffin Jax: -$9.1 million J.A Happ (one year, $8M) and Matt Shoemaker (one year, $2M) were the big offseason additions to the Twins rotation. They made 35 combined appearances and posted a 7.26 ERA in 158.2 innings before Happ was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline and Shoemaker was released in August.

21. Philadelphia Phillies 11 of 31 Rich Schultz/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$87.3 million 5 Best Values SP/RP Ranger Suarez: +$45.9 million

SP Zack Wheeler: +$39.1 million

OF Bryce Harper: +$19.7 million

C J.T. Realmuto: +$17.2 million

2B Jean Segura: +$14.8 million Reliever-turned-starter Ranger Suarez provided the second-most net value of any pitcher, trailing only Walker Buehler (+$49.9M). Let that sink in for a minute. Also a tip of the cap to Bryce Harper ($27.5M) and Zack Wheeler ($22.5M), who had the two largest salaries on the team and still earned a best-value spot. 5 Worst Values SS Didi Gregorius: -$20 million

C Andrew Knapp: -$13.1 million

3B Alec Bohm: -$10.9 million

OF Andrew McCutchen: -$9.6 million

SP Matt Moore: -$9.4 million The left side of the infield was not a strength for the Phillies in 2021, and they still owe shortstop Didi Gregorius another $15.3 million in the second season of a two-year, $28 million contract. Can Alec Bohm bounce back after looking like a budding star as a rookie in 2020?

20. San Diego Padres 12 of 31 Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$107.7 million 5 Best Values SS Fernando Tatis Jr.: +$50.3 million

2B Jake Cronenworth: +$37.8 million

OF Trent Grisham: +$25.8 million

SP Joe Musgrove: +$23.6 million

RP Mark Melancon: +$12.8 million With a salary of just $1.7 million, Fernando Tatis Jr. ranks among the best values in the sport. That will climb to $5.7 million in 2022, $7.7 million in 2023, $11.7 million in 2024 and $20.7 million in 2025, but he still figures to be a bargain at each of those price points as long as he stays healthy. 5 Worst Values 1B/OF Wil Myers: -$15.3 million

1B Eric Hosmer: -$13 million

SP Yu Darvish: -$8.6 million

SP Chris Paddack: -$7 million

SP Jake Arrieta: -$4.9 million The Padres are almost out from under the Wil Myers contract, with just one year and $22.5 million remaining on his six-year, $83 million deal (club option for 2023). The same can't be said of Eric Hosmer, who is still owed $60 million over the next four years, though his salary does dip from $21 million to $13 million annually after 2022.

19. Detroit Tigers 13 of 31 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$108.8 million 5 Best Values 3B Jeimer Candelario: +$26.8 million

SP Casey Mize: +$25.9 million

OF Robbie Grossman: +$16.9 million

OF Akil Baddoo: +$16.2 million

RP Tyler Alexander: +$15.4 million A veteran outfielder who signed a modest two-year, $10 million deal, a Rule 5 pick, and a 27-year-old lefty swingman occupy the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 best value spots on the Tigers roster. The front office has quietly done an excellent job finding value in the margins, and that's going to pay off once rgw the team turns back toward contention. 5 Worst Values DH Miguel Cabrera: -$34 million

RP Bryan Garcia: -$10 million

OF JaCoby Jones: -$8.3 million

SP Jose Urena: -$7.5 million

IF Willi Castro: -$6.2 million From his home run in the snow to the 500th homer of his storied career, Miguel Cabrera provided plenty of memories in 2021. The 38-year-old didn't come close to living up to his $30 million salary, though. He is still owed another $72 million the next two years, including an $8 million buyout on his 2024 club option.

18. Kansas City Royals 14 of 31 Nic Antaya/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$112.6 million 5 Best Values SS Nicky Lopez: +$33 million

C Salvador Perez: +$28.2 million

RP Scott Barlow: +$22.6 million

2B Whit Merrifield: +$21.4 million

OF Michael A. Taylor: +$18 million The Royals got tremendous value up the middle with catcher Salvador Perez, second baseman Whit Merrifield, shortstop Nicky Lopez and center fielder Michael A. Taylor all checking in among the club's five best values. Now they need to find similar value on the mound. 5 Worst Values 3B/OF Hunter Dozier: -$22.5 million

DH Jorge Soler: -$16.4 million

SP Jackson Kowar: -$12.1 million

1B Carlos Santana: -$8.1 million

DH Ryan O'Hearn: -$7.6 million World Series MVP Jorge Soler provided +$5.2 million in net value to the Atlanta Braves after he was shipped out at the trade deadline, but he was hitting just .192 with minus-1.4 WAR at the time of the trade, making him one of the worst values on the Kansas City roster.

17. New York Yankees 15 of 31 Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$124.1 million 5 Best Values OF Aaron Judge: +$37 million

RP Jonathan Loaisiga: +$25.8 million

SP Jordan Montgomery: +$25.1 million

SP Nestor Cortes Jr.: +$22 million

RP Chad Green: +$17.1 million Relievers Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green chewed through a combined 154.1 innings, tallying 11 saves and 36 holds while pitching to a 2.68 ERA in a variety of roles. Crafty southpaw Nestor Cortes Jr. provided 93 innings of 2.90 ERA work while earning $386,442 after signing a minor league deal. 5 Worst Values RP Zack Britton: -$16.2 million

OF Clint Frazier: -$13.3 million

OF Aaron Hicks: -$13.2 million

SP Luis Severino: -$8.4 million

RP Nick Nelson: -$7.4 million Despite his $29 million salary, Giancarlo Stanton (-$4.2M) avoided a spot among the team's worst values. He still has six years and $169 million remaining on his massive 13-year contract, and his salary jumps to $32 million starting in 2023.

16. Colorado Rockies 16 of 31 Quinn Harris/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$132 million 5 Best Values 2B/3B Ryan McMahon: +$28.8 million

1B C.J. Cron: +$26.2 million

SP German Marquez: +$19.4 million

C Elias Diaz: +$16.3 million

SS Trevor Story: +$15.1 million For what it's worth, Ryan McMahon (+28.8M) provided more net value than Nolan Arenado (+$13M) did in 2021. The 26-year-old replaced the former face of the franchise as the team's starting third baseman and tallied 4.0 WAR while playing on a $2.4 million salary. 5 Worst Values OF Charlie Blackmon: -$14.1 million

RP Yency Almonte: -$9.4 million

SP Chi Chi Gonzalez: -$6.7 million

RP Justin Lawrence: -$5.8 million

RP Ben Bowden: -$5.3 million Charlie Blackmon has already exercised a $21.3 million player option for 2022, and he has another player option worth $18.3 million in 2023. The 35-year-old hit .270/.351/.411 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 78 RBI this year, good for a 96 OPS+ and 1.0 WAR in 150 games.

15. St. Louis Cardinals 17 of 31 Quinn Harris/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$137.8 million 5 Best Values OF Tyler O'Neill: +$50.6 million

OF Harrison Bader: +$29.2 million

2B Tommy Edman: +$29 million

SS Edmundo Sosa: +$25 million

OF Dylan Carlson: +$25 million In what may come as a surprise to many, Tyler O'Neill had the highest net value of an outfielder and the third-highest net value of any player, trailing only Shohei Ohtani (+$69M) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+$53.8M). The 26-year-old was a 6.3-WAR player playing on a $594,700 salary. 5 Worst Values IF Matt Carpenter: -$26.5 million

SP Carlos Martinez: -$23.7 million

SP Miles Mikolas: -$18.4 million

RP Andrew Miller: -$13.6 million

RP Tyler Webb: -$11.4 million The Cardinals are officially out from under two of baseball's worst values in 2021. Matt Carpenter was given a $2 million buyout on a $12 million club option, while Carlos Martinez received a $500,000 buyout on a $17 million club option. That should help give them some flexibility this winter.

14. Seattle Mariners 18 of 31 Steph Chambers/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$140.1 million 5 Best Values 1B Ty France: +$33.8 million

SS J.P. Crawford: +$28.4 million

SP Chris Flexen: +$26.3 million

OF Mitch Haniger: +$20.2 million

RP Drew Steckenrider: +$20 million These players are, in order: a Quad-A player seeing his first extended action, a former top prospect finally delivering on expectations, a 27-year-old starter returning from a stint in the KBO, an outfielder who missed most of the last two seasons recovering from a gruesome injury, and a non-roster invitee to spring training who found his way into the closer's role. Well done, Jerry DiPoto. 5 Worst Values SP Justus Sheffield: -$15 million

OF Jarred Kelenic: -$14.7 million

RP Rafael Montero: -$14.5 million

SP James Paxton: -$8.5 million

RP Nick Margevicius: -$6.2 million Kyle Seager (-$3.3M) and Yusei Kikuchi (-$2.1M) were the highest-paid players on the Seattle roster by a good margin, yet they managed to avoid finding their way onto the worst values list. Both of those players are now free agents, adding to Seattle's already significant financial flexibility.

13. Miami Marlins 19 of 31 Eric Espada/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$149 million 5 Best Values SP Sandy Alcantara: +$30.6 million

SP Trevor Rogers: +$25.8 million

SP Pablo Lopez: +$21 million

2B Jazz Chisholm: +$18.6 million

SS Miguel Rojas: +$15 million Along with the trio of standout starters atop the list, the Marlins also had Zach Thompson (+$6.8M) and Elieser Hernandez (+$2.6M) register positive net values. There is little question pitching is the strength of the organization. Now it needs to find more impact hitters to combine with rising star Jazz Chisholm. 5 Worst Values 2B Isan Diaz: -$11.6 million

IF Joe Panik: -$9 million

C Sandy Leon: -$8.3 million

RP Paul Campbell: -$8.1 million

OF Corey Dickerson: -$8.1 million The fact that Isan Diaz tops the worst values list has everything to do with his lack of production (-1.4 WAR) and nothing to do with his salary ($352,705). With Joe Panik, Sandy Leon and Corey Dickerson all off the books, there really isn't a bad contract in Miami.

12. Boston Red Sox 20 of 31 Elsa/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$159.2 million 5 Best Values IF/OF Enrique Hernandez: +$34.7 million

3B Rafael Devers: +$23.4 million

RP Garrett Whitlock: +$23.4 million

SP Nick Pivetta: +$20.2 million

SP Nathan Eovaldi: +$19.8 million The two-year, $14 million contract that Enrique Hernandez signed last offseason ended up being one of the best bargains of the winter, as he posted a 4.9-WAR season in his Red Sox debut. Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock ranked second in net value among all relievers, behind only Jonathan Loaisiga (+$25.8M). 5 Worst Values SP Chris Sale: -$12.0 million

SP Garrett Richards: -$7.1 million

RP Matt Andriese: -$6.7 million

IF Marwin Gonzalez: -$6.2 million

OF Jarren Duran: -$5.8 million In his defense, Chris Sale had a 3.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 42.2 innings once he returned to the mound in August after his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The fact that $10 million of his $30 million salary is deferred helped his 2021 net value, but it's still hard to deliver eight-figure value when you only make nine starts.

11. Los Angeles Dodgers 21 of 31 Michael Owens/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$170.9 million 5 Best Values SP Walker Buehler: +$49.9 million

SP Julio Urias: +$34 million

1B Max Muncy: +$30.2 million

C Will Smith: +$27.4 million

SP Max Scherzer: +$19.2 million With the largest payroll in baseball by nearly $70 million at a staggering $271.2 million, it's a credit to the Los Angeles Dodgers front office that they are knocking on the door for a spot in the top 10 of these rankings. It doesn't matter how much money you have to spend if you don't spend it in the right way. 5 Worst Values 1B/OF Cody Bellinger: -$28.1 million

SP Clayton Kershaw: -$12.6 million

RP David Price: -$10.4 million

SP Trevor Bauer: -$9.7 million

3B Edwin Rios: -$7 million Not included in the worst values but accounted for in the team's total net value, the Dodgers paid Scott Kazmir $8 million in deferred money and prospect flop Yasiel Sierra $8.5 million in dead money, or they would have ranked even higher. Will Cody Bellinger be non-tendered?

10. Atlanta Braves 22 of 31 Dylan Buell/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$178.6 million 5 Best Values 3B Austin Riley: +$48.2 million

SP Max Fried: +$39.7 million

2B Ozzie Albies: +$24.2 million

OF Ronald Acuna Jr.: +$23.8 million

SP Ian Anderson: +$21.0 million The early extensions that Ronald Acuna Jr. (eight years, $100M) and Ozzie Albies (seven years, $35M) signed are going consistently put them among the best net values in baseball in the coming years. Breakout star Austin Riley (+$48.2M) was the best value among third basemen, beating out Jose Ramirez (+$44.2M). 5 Worst Values OF Marcell Ozuna: -$17.6 million

SP Drew Smyly: -$7.8 million

C Kevan Smith: -$7.5 million

OF Ender Inciarte: -$6.9 million

OF Abraham Almonte: -$6.9 million Considering he was the second-worst value on the team, Drew Smyly didn't have all that bad of a season. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, $11 million deal last offseason, and he went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 126.2 innings.

9. Cincinnati Reds 23 of 31 Joe Sargent/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$180.3 million 5 Best Values SP Wade Miley: +$39.9 million

SP Tyler Mahle: +$37 million

SP Luis Castillo: +$34.2 million

2B Jonathan India: +$30.6 million

OF Jesse Winker: +$18.5 million Only 16 pitchers provided at least $30 million in net value, and the Cincinnati Reds were one of just two teams with three players on that list, joining the Chicago White Sox. But they inexplicably waived Wade Miley to begin the offseason and are shopping Luis Castillo, per MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi, as they turn their attention to trimming payroll. 5 Worst Values IF Mike Moustakas: -$22.0 million

IF Eugenio Suarez: -$16.4 million

OF Shogo Akiyama: -$15.8 million

RP Michael Feliz: -$5.6 million

RP Brad Brach: -$5.2 million The four-year, $64 million contract that Mike Moustakas signed before the 2020 season might rival the Homer Bailey deal as the worst in franchise history before it's over. Two years into the pact, the 33-year-old infielder has an 83 OPS+ and minus-0.8 WAR in 106 games.

8. Cleveland Guardians 24 of 31 Sam Hodde/Associated Press Total Net Value: +$205.8 million 5 Best Values 3B Jose Ramirez: +$44.2 million

SP Cal Quantrill: +$29.8 million

RP Emmanuel Clase: +$21.8 million

SP Shane Bieber: +$20.1 million

SP Aaron Civale: +$16.2 million Cal Quantrill spent the first two months of the 2021 season pitching out of the bullpen before injuries opened a spot for him in the rotation. The No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft had a 1.94 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 88 innings after the All-Star break, and he rattled off seven straight quality starts to end the year. 5 Worst Values SP J.C. Mejia: -$9.9 million

IF Owen Miller: -$9.1 million

SP Sam Hentges: -$8.5 million

C Roberto Perez: -$6.3 million

SP Logan Allen: -$5.8 million Catcher is an obvious need for the Guardians after Roberto Perez (-$6.3M) and Austin Hedges (-$3.3M) both provided negative value. Perez had his club option declined, while Hedges is a non-tender candidate with a $3.8 million projected salary in arbitration.

6 (tie). Oakland Athletics 25 of 31 Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$222.3 million 5 Best Values 1B Matt Olson: +$41.4 million

SP Frankie Montas: +$27.8 million

SP Chris Bassitt: +$27.1 million

IF/OF Tony Kemp: +$27 million

3B Matt Chapman: +$21.5 million The Athletics had 14 players provide at least $10 million in net value, including trade deadline pickups Starling Marte (+$15M) and Andrew Chafin (+$10.4M). With infielders Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and pitchers Chris Bassitt, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea all due significant arbitration raises, some big names could be on the move this offseason. 5 Worst Values OF Stephen Piscotty: -$13.2 million

RP Trevor Rosenthal: -$11 million

SP Jesus Luzardo: -$7.5 million

SP Mike Fiers: -$5.9 million

2B Josh Harrison: -$4.3 million The one-year, $11 million contract that Trevor Rosenthal signed last offseason accounted for 12.3 percent of the Oakland payroll, but he underwent thoracic outlet surgery in April and never threw a regular-season pitch. It's worth noting that Lou Trivino (+$8.7M) filled in nicely in the ninth-inning role.

6 (tie). Houston Astros 26 of 31 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$222.3 million 5 Best Values SS Carlos Correa: +$46.7 million

OF Kyle Tucker: +$45 million

DH Yordan Alvarez: +$23.4 million

1B Yuli Gurriel: +$21.1 million

SP Lance McCullers Jr.: +$20.1 million Outfielders Chas McCormick (+$17.8M), Myles Straw (+$10.8M) and Jake Meyers (+$9.4M) didn't crack the five best values, but they deserve a ton of credit for the job they did replacing the production that was lost when George Springer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. 5 Worst Values SP Justin Verlander: -$33 million

SP Zack Greinke: -$15.1 million

RP Bryan Abreu: -$7.6 million

RP Joe Smith: -$6.5 million

RP Brooks Raley: -$5.2 million Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke earned a combined $57.7 million in 2021, and now both future Hall of Famers hit the open market. That money should help the Astros address their need for bullpen assistance and at least a short-term solution at shortstop.

5. Milwaukee Brewers 27 of 31 Patrick McDermott/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$239.4 million 5 Best Values SP Corbin Burnes: +$45 million

SP Brandon Woodruff: +$42.3 million

SP Freddy Peralta: +$29.1 million

SS Willy Adames: +$27.6 million

2B Kolten Wong: +$24.4 million The dominant rotation trio of Corbin Burnes (third), Brandon Woodruff (fifth) and Freddy Peralta (19th) each earned a spot among the top 20 most valuable pitchers. Second baseman Kolten Wong had $5 million in deferred money on his $7 million salary, so that helped inflate his 2021 net value a bit. 5 Worst Values OF Jackie Bradley Jr.: -$12.1 million

IF Keston Hiura: -$8.3 million

RP Josh Lindblom: -$7.8 million

RP John Curtiss: -$6.6 million

RP Justin Topa: -$5.3 million Christian Yelich (-$4.4M) will see his salary climb from $14 million to $22 million in 2022, which is going to make it increasingly difficult for him to stay off the worst values list if he can't find some semblance of his previous MVP-caliber form.

4. Chicago White Sox 28 of 31 Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$254.5 million 5 Best Values SP Carlos Rodon: +$37.8 million

SP Lance Lynn: +$33.9 million

SP Lucas Giolito: +$31.1 million

SS Tim Anderson: +$29.6 million

OF Luis Robert: +$25.2 million Along with their trio of $30 million net-value starting pitchers who all ranked among the top 15 best pitching values, Dylan Cease (+$22.6 million) also made a significant impact for the White Sox with a 2.9-WAR season while earning just $600,000. 5 Worst Values SP Dallas Keuchel: -$17.2 million

2B Cesar Hernandez: -$8.1 million

OF Adam Eaton: -$7.8 million

RP Craig Kimbrel: -$5.6 million

OF Brian Goodwin: -$4.6 million The second-highest-paid player on the White Sox roster and a 2015 Cy Young winner, Dallas Keuchel found himself left off the postseason roster after he posted a 5.28 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 162 innings. The 33-year-old is owed $18 million in the final season of a three-year, $55.5 million deal in 2022.

3. Toronto Blue Jays 29 of 31 Mark Blinch/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$267.9 million 5 Best Values 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +$53.8 million

SS Bo Bichette: +$47.4 million

SP Robbie Ray: +$44.8 million

2B Marcus Semien: +$39.6 million

OF Teoscar Hernandez: +$26.9 million Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (No. 1 1B), Marcus Semien (No. 1 2B), Bo Bichette (No. 2 SS) and Robbie Ray (No. 4 SP) all rank among the top five values at their respective positions, while supporting players such as Alek Manoah (+$22M), Santiago Espinal (+$19.5M) and Jordan Romano (+$17.8M) also played a significant role in the team's impressive total net value. 5 Worst Values SP Tanner Roark: -$14.4 million

SP Hyun Jin Ryu: -$7.2 million

RP Brad Hand: -$6.8 million

DH Rowdy Tellez: -$5.8 million

RP Kirby Yates: -$5.5 million Tanner Roark was designated for assignment on April 30 at the onset of his second season of a two-year, $24 million deal. It looked like a low-risk move for a veteran workhorse at the time, but he struggled to a 6.75 ERA in 54.2 innings during his short time in Toronto.

2. San Francisco Giants 30 of 31 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Total Net Value: +$271.1 million 5 Best Values SS Brandon Crawford: +$33.6 million

SP Logan Webb: +$29.8 million

SP Anthony DeSclafani: +$25.1 million

SP Kevin Gausman: +$24.3 million

1B/OF Darin Ruf: +$21.1 million Given their bloated salaries and advancing age, 34-year-old Brandon Crawford (+$33.6M), 34-year-old Buster Posey (+$5.8M) and 33-year-old Brandon Belt (+$3.6M) all could have easily been negative values for the Giants in the final year of their respective contracts. Instead, they helped lead the team's charge up the standings, while a pitching staff loaded top-to-bottom with positive value anchored the team's surprising success. 5 Worst Values SP Johnny Cueto: -$14.6 million

IF Jason Vosler: -$6.6 million

RP Gregory Santos: -$5.6 million

SP Sammy Long: -$3.4 million

OF Alex Dickerson: -$2.9 million Right-hander Johnny Cueto wrapped up a six-year, $130 million contract in 2021, and during his time with the Giants he made 104 appearances and tallied 9.7 WAR. That gives him a net value of roughly minus-$52.4 million over the life of the deal.